Chicory : and MilkPEP Partner to Release Shoppable Digital Milk Aisle

We love to celebrate how much easier online grocery shopping has made
our lives. But the art of standing in the aisle and choosing our
favorite brand, or discovering a new one because of a fun label (the fun
part of grocery shopping) has been lost with all of tech’s latest
automations.
Enter: The
Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP)—a national board funded
by the nation’s milk companies to promote the consumption of fluid
milk—and Chicory—the
New York City-based grocery tech company. In partnership with Campbell
Ewald and Arc Worldwide, Chicory and MilkPEP announced today that they
have joined forces to stimulate ecommerce growth of dairy milk using a
first-to-market digital milk aisle experience.
How it works:
1. First, MilkPEP is utilizing Chicory’s Premium in-recipe ads to
promote milk to recipe viewers in their network of over 1,000 influencer
food sites. Any time a consumer views a recipe containing “milk,” an ad
saying “shop now!” will appear. Shoppable ads will either promote online
shopping at Meijer or AmazonFresh and will roll out to additional
retailers following the test.
2. With a click, the user will land on an interstitial digital milk
aisle page. The page will list all of the real milk products and brands
available in the user’s area, at the featured retailer.
3. Once the user selects their preferred product, the item will be
automatically added into the user’s digital cart.
To make this partnership possible, Chicory worked with Campbell Ewald,
the lead strategic agency and Arc Worldwide the shopper agency at milk’s
defense. MilkPEP’s mission is to transform how people think about dairy
milk in an age of energy drinks and plant-based alternatives
“The opportunities for digital aisle tech are huge,” said Chicory CEO
Yuni Sameshima. “We have had a lot of interest from trade boards, here
at Chicory, but we needed to find a way to offer equal visibility to all
of the brands that were members of those boards--so with MilkPEP, there
are many, many members of their board, all who deserve equal ecommerce
support. The digital aisle gives the consumer a good look at all of
their options and allows boards like MilkPEP to equitably represent all
of their partners.”
The innovative ecommerce initiative is the latest by the NYC-based
startup, following the success with their shoppable recipe platform
(used by brands like Campbell’s, General Mills, and Avocados from
Mexico) and shoppable in-recipe ads for various CPG brands. MilkPEP is
the first client to take advantage of the digital aisle tech.
About Chicory
Chicory is a technology company based in New York City that uses
artificial intelligence to create digital grocery experiences. In 2014,
Chicory launched its core product, the "Get Ingredients" button, which
allows consumers to get to online recipe ingredients delivered from
various grocers and retailers. Within two years, Chicory added over
1,000 recipe partners and became the largest shoppable recipe network in
the country. They launched an advertising platform in 2016, leveraging
their network to help food brands reach consumers who are in-market for
grocery and CPG products. Today, Chicory reaches approximately 80
million unique monthly users and has partnered with companies like
Peapod, Time, Inc., and General Mills International to lay the
groundwork for the future of grocery. To learn more, please visit https://chicory.co/.
About MilkPEP
The Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), Washington, D.C., is
funded by the nation’s milk companies and dedicated to educating
consumers and increasing the consumption of fluid milk. MilkPEP
activities are led by a 20-member board and monitored by the U.S.
Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service.
About Campbell Ewald
Campbell
Ewald is a U.S.-based full service, fully integrated advertising and
marketing communications agency. The agency provides both traditional
and specialized capabilities including advertising; insights and
strategic planning; creative development; integrated content strategy
and creation; CRM; media planning and buying; in-house production; and
analytics. With offices in Detroit, Los Angeles and New York, Campbell
Ewald has been recognized as one of Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and
Brightest Companies to Work For and one of the top 10 agencies in North
America by the Warc 100. Campbell Ewald’s work on behalf of clients has
been honored by, among others, the Cannes International Advertising
Festival, the Effies, the One Show, the AAF Mosaic Awards, the ECHO
Awards and ADWEEK.
About Arc Worldwide:
Arc Worldwide is a shopper activation agency that creates meaningful and
irresistible solutions to drive conversion by eliminating shopper
resistance.
