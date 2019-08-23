Log in
Chief Outsiders Adds Omni-Channel CMO Scott Koerner to its Collective of Fractional Chief Marketers

08/23/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

Dallas, TX, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

He’s powered Office Depot’s private brands to record growth, and led a successful foray into eCommerce for Michaels Stores. Now, noted Chief Marketing Officer Scott Koerner is bringing insights he gained from more than 8 years in C-level roles to the small and mid-market businesses that comprise the client base of Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading collective of fractional “Executives-as-a-Service.”

In joining Chief Outsiders, Koerner looks forward to partnering with CEOs in eCommerce, digital marketing, direct B2B and omni-channel retail industries to help them leverage go-to-market strategies for growth.

Among Koerner’s career accomplishments is the success garnered at one of America’s largest office products retailers. As the company’s head merchant, Koerner was charged with managing broad product development, product marketing and merchandising efforts for North America, representing $11 billion in sales with 15,000 SKUs.

Along with the eCommerce success at Michaels, Koerner helped to generate double digit year-on-year increases in eCommerce performance at Shoes For Crews. Koerner led a strategic process that resulted in improvements in the company’s webpage design, functionality, application development and digital marketing. He also overlaid a social media strategy that resulted in the acquisition of dozens of brand advocates while exponentially increasing customer engagement and web traffic from that channel.

“Scott is known for building and leading high performing teams to effectively target customers and drive growth,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “His laser-focused customer orientation and strong collaborative style complement his track record as a solid, passionate leader.”

Koerner holds an MBA in Finance/Marketing from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

Attachment 

Sterling Wilkinson
Chief Outsiders
swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
