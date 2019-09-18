Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chief Outsiders Adds Results-Driven B2B Marketing Executive Richard Harney to its Corps of Fractional Chief Marketers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 01:47pm EDT

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer insights are a critical ingredient in corporate marketing strategies these days, and few Chief Marketers have the demonstrated ability to fuse marketing insights and strategies like Richard Harney. The seasoned CMO has taken up residence at Chief Outsiders, and is available for fractional engagements to help small- and mid-sized businesses forge a new pathway to profitable growth.

Harney is one of 70 such part-time CMOs available for right-sized engagements at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s pioneers in the concept of “Executives-as-a-Service.” Harney has particular expertise in helping CEOs in mid-sized distribution, e-commerce, food, technology and industrial supply companies, and those focused on selling into the Pre K-12 education market, to reorganize, restructure and accelerate sales and marketing performance.

Harney’s formula has generated big wins for B2B enterprises across the globe. These achievements include a record of consistent, profitable, double-digit annual sales growth in both Marketing and National Account Sales while helping to launch Lands’ End Business Outfitters business; and measured increases in brand customer relevancy and competitive positioning while implementing a research-based marketing strategy at a division of W.W. Grainger.

Harney also has held marketing leadership positions at School Specialty, Inc., J. J. Keller & Associates, Inc., Parts Now! LLC, Conney Safety Products, and Mille Lacs Gourmet Foods.

“Richard excels at acquiring and analyzing marketing and customer data to guide marketing plans,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “He quickly identifies broken or immature marketing processes and knows how to fix or build them to add efficiency and improve outcomes.”

Harney holds a B.A. in Advertising from Michigan State University.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

Attachment 

Sterling Wilkinson
Chief Outsiders
swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Commences Drilling Program at the Khundii Gold Project
AQ
02:10pTHE TECH INTERACTIVE : honors global leaders making our world better with innovation
PR
02:10pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation
BU
02:10pMLS Grid achieves Platinum RESO Certification
GL
02:10pPutnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
02:09pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Governor signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
AQ
02:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:08pAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Enacts Temporary Layoffs in Canada as U.S. Workers Strike -CNBC
DJ
02:07pBOYD GAMING : En Vogue, Ladies of the ‘80s with Exposé, Shannon and Sweet Sensation, Great White and Slaughter Perform at Cannery in October
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group