Chiesi USA, Inc. Named a Best Place to Work

CARY, N.C., Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA, Inc. (key-A-zee), a Cary-based specialty pharmaceutical company, was recently named among Triangle Business Journal’s 2018 Best Places to Work .



The 50 Triangle companies were chosen based on an employee survey process conducted by Quantum Workplace. Once nominated, a company had to meet a threshold in employee participation – a percentage that varies based upon the size of the company – to be eligible to be honored.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Triangle Business Journal as a leading place to work. In the past year, we have grown to 298 employees and have nearly doubled the size of our family in just four years,” said Ken McBean, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chiesi USA, Inc. “We owe our success to our people who believe in our Chiesi values – among them ethical transparency, collaborative sense of belonging and social responsibility – and apply them daily in our work and relationships with employees and partners. We also make time for plenty of fun and give back to our community.”

Chiesi will be recognized at an awards luncheon hosted at PNC Arena in Raleigh on September 7. Triangle Business Journal will also publish a special section on the company in its weekly subscriber edition.

The Best Places to Work recognition comes after Chiesi USA was named a Top Employer in the United States for the third year running in February 2018. Certification involves an assessment of 600 HR practices conducted by the Top Employers Institute , an Amsterdam-based organization that has been measuring and identifying top employment practices worldwide for more than 25 years.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties. Key elements of the company’s strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com .

About Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Based in Parma, Italy, Chiesi Farmaceutici is an international research-focused Healthcare Group, with over 80 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, present in 27 countries. Chiesi researches, develops and markets innovative drugs in the respiratory therapeutics, specialist medicine and rare disease areas. Its R&D organization is headquartered in Parma (Italy), and integrated with 6 other key R&D groups in France, the USA, the UK, Sweden, and Denmark to advance Chiesi's pre-clinical, clinical and registration programs. Chiesi employs more than 5,300 people. For more information, please visit www.chiesi.com .

