Chiesi USA Promotes Medical Affairs Head to Support Continued Corporate Growth

CARY, N.C., April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA has announced the promotion of Carmen Dell’Anna, M.D., RAC, to Vice President of Medical Affairs to progress the company’s therapeutic area efforts. Trained as a specialist in Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolic Diseases, Dr. Dell’Anna has 16 years of global healthcare industry experience in both the U.S. and European Union, leading the medical strategy and execution and delivering scientific insights in support of the brands and product clinical development.



“Carmen has always been dedicated to doing what’s right for the patients and healthcare providers we serve and has set the bar high for what it means to be great in Medical Affairs,” said Ken McBean, President and CEO, Chiesi USA. “We are excited for Carmen to continue driving forward our key medical efforts with the team she has built. I am certain that her global perspective and leadership will further their success.”

As the company’s leader in Medical Affairs, Dr. Dell’Anna provides strategic input to late-stage drug development and drives Chiesi USA post-marketing clinical efforts. She generates key collaborations and partnerships with the scientific community as well as leads publication activities and medical communication for Chiesi USA. Dr. Dell’Anna guides a team of 18 scientific professionals that support the cardiovascular and special care areas, including 10 Medical Science Liaisons (MSLs). Her team is also charged with pharmacovigilance and drug safety efforts for marketed products.

As a Chiesi team member since 2001, Dell’Anna has advanced in the company through multiple leadership roles, including Head of Scientific Affairs and Director of Product Development. She most recently served as Senior Director of Medical Affairs.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA Inc, headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the company is focused on delivering therapies and enhancing care for patients in the acute cardiovascular, neonatology, cystic fibrosis and rare disease communities.

Recognized as a benefit corporation, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com .

