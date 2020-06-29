Log in
Chiki Diki Launches New Antimicrobial Clothing Line Offering Washable, Reusable, and Breathable Protection from Harmful Contagions Like COVID-19

06/29/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiki Diki, an innovative antimicrobial protective clothing company, is pleased to announce its new line of fashionable protective gear and accessories featuring clever designs and proprietary textile treatments that inhibit the growth of micro-organisms. The company’s products include antimicrobial facial masks, safety necks with built-in masks, gloves, and travel bags and attire. Susan Hooper and Lisa Coe, founders of Chiki Diki, said the company’s goal is to support public health by decreasing the person-to-person transmission of contagions like COVID-19 and other environmental aggressors.

“Our original mission, which was developed late last year before the COVID-19 pandemic, was to create specialized clothing and accessories to protect people from germs and viruses while traveling,” said Susan Hooper. “I came up with the idea when a person next to me coughed continuously during a flight. I rolled up my turtleneck to use as a faceguard, which is where the company name was derived - like the classic Dickey, a false neck.”

As number of COVID-19 cases continues to escalate across the world, Coe said the company’s focus has shifted quickly to designing and mass-producing face masks and coverings with its DuPont-treated textile. SILVADUR™ is the world’s first and only aqueous-based silver-polymer delivery system. The smart release system requires less silver to inhibit the growth of bacteria. Silver ions perform the deadly work by punching holes in bacterial membranes and wreaking havoc once inside. They bind to essential cell components like DNA, preventing microorganisms from performing even their most basic functions.

“Our products provide five-layers of antimicrobial protection, and they are washable and reusable,” said Hooper. “The widely-used cotton masks can retain moisture from your breath, promoting the growth of bacteria, germs, and odor. They offer limited protection from microorganisms, bacteria, and pollution.”

Made in the U.S.A., Chiki Diki’s five-layer system sets it apart from other comparable products on the market:

  • Inner Layer: a high-performance quick-drying fabric with the fastest wicking for a cool, dry, and fresh feel. It is engineered to quickly wick moisture away from the body and onto the fabric surface to protect and keep you comfortable & dry with its unique hydrophobic fiber.
  • Filtration Layer: comprised of three layers - 70% bamboo and 30% organic cotton. These layers can absorb 10 times its weight in under two seconds and soak up to 20 times faster than other material. The dimple pattern is engineered to provide greater retention, superior hold, and faster distribution of moisture.
  • Outermost Layer: a high-performance double facing barrier fabric to help protect you from outside elements. It offers push-pull technology engineered with hydrophobic and hydrophilic fibers. The hydrophobic yarns push moisture away from the skin, and the hydrophilic fibers pull moisture to the outside of the product. This outer layer is positioned so inner moisture wicks away, instead of toward the person wearing the protection.

“Unlike activated carbon or charcoal inserts, SILVADUR™ is an EPA-registered antimicrobial agent that is used to prevent or reduce microorganisms on the fabric preventing the fabric from producing malodor and deterioration,” Coe said. “SILVADUR™ is a smart controlled release technology that delivers silver ions to the surface of the fabric, continually providing antimicrobial activity.”

For detailed information and to place an order (consumer), please visit: https://chikidiki.com/. For pricing for hospital, medical, and first responder needs, please contact us at wecare@chikidiki.com. As a special promotion, the company is offering free shipping for orders more than $100.

Reusable, Face Filtration System infused with 5 layers of Anti-microbial Ion Technology.
Made in the U.S.A., Chiki Diki's five-layer system sets it apart from comparable products on the market.
5 Layers of Antimicrobial protection that will protect you from bacteria, dust and micro particles in the air that won't wash out. Our professional mask features an internal padded nose clip that effectively adjusts to the shape of your nose and face creating a tight and comfortable fit. Slick design increases the breathing space within the mask, thus allowing for a more comfortable and smooth breathing experience.
Chiki Diki, an innovative antimicrobial protective clothing company, is pleased to announce its new line of fashionable protective gear and accessories featuring clever designs and proprietary textile treatments that inhibit the growth of micro-organisms.
Our mask construction has five layers of antimicrobial protection- outer is hydrophobic and hydrophilic, our middle is comprised of three layers of anti-microbial filtration and our inner layer is a dry wicking fabric uniquely engineered to wick moisture away to stay dry.
Our antimicrobial travel bag is a perfect protective pouch for carrying your favorite Chiki Diki products, including gloves. Attach it to a handbag, gym bag, or simply carry it with you.
Perfect for children, Chiki Diki Kids Extra Small masks reusable and provide a face filtration system infused with five layers of antimicrobial Ion technology.
Chiki Diki's products include antimicrobial facial masks, safety necks with built-in masks, gloves, and travel bags and attire. Susan Hooper and Lisa Coe, founders of Chiki Diki, said the company’s goal is to support public health by decreasing the person-to-person transmission of contagions like COVID-19 and other environmental aggressors.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
