Child Protection: Marrakech Hosts International Forum Organized By ONDE

The National Observatory of Child Rights (ONDE) will host the 16th edition of the National Congress on Child Rights from November 20th till the 23rd in Marrakech.

This year’s edition will be an opportunity to assess the situation of child protection since the Kingdom’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), and will be marked by the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the CRC.

The National Congress on Child Rights is a major national and international event, combining retrospective and prospective approach. More than 3000 participants are expected in Marrakech, including Senior government figures, UN executives, Civil Society and Private Sector members, as well as Children leaders. Young members of the Child Parliament will also join this event and will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Moroccan Child Parliament creation.

This international event aims to advocate for Child rights as part of the new dynamic instilled by the National Observatory of Child Rights (ONDE) to catalyze decision makers and experts’ actions on the child topic at the National and African levels.

The goal pursued is to position the Child as a national priority by engaging stakeholders in a new results-oriented approach, with the aim of making children a lever for development and the country's and continent's greatest asset.

The conclusions and commitments that will be adopted in Marrakech will constitute a new integrated roadmap, enabling Morocco to optimize its human potential, a real intangible asset that will support in achieving its economic, political, social and cultural ambitions.

About ONDE:

Created by His Majesty the Late King Hassan II in 1995, the day after the ratification by the Kingdom of Morocco in 1993 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), The National Observatory of Child Rights (ONDE), is placed under the effective presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem. ONDE is an independent institution responsible of ensuring the implementation of the UN Convention on Child Rights, by continuous monitoring of the situation of children. It is also responsible for initiating and federating demonstrative promotional actions on child rights.

