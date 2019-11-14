Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Child Protection: Marrakech Hosts International Forum Organized By ONDE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 02:16am EST

The National Observatory of Child Rights (ONDE) will host the 16th edition of the National Congress on Child Rights from November 20th till the 23rd in Marrakech.

This year’s edition will be an opportunity to assess the situation of child protection since the Kingdom’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), and will be marked by the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the CRC.

The National Congress on Child Rights is a major national and international event, combining retrospective and prospective approach. More than 3000 participants are expected in Marrakech, including Senior government figures, UN executives, Civil Society and Private Sector members, as well as Children leaders. Young members of the Child Parliament will also join this event and will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Moroccan Child Parliament creation.

This international event aims to advocate for Child rights as part of the new dynamic instilled by the National Observatory of Child Rights (ONDE) to catalyze decision makers and experts’ actions on the child topic at the National and African levels.

The goal pursued is to position the Child as a national priority by engaging stakeholders in a new results-oriented approach, with the aim of making children a lever for development and the country's and continent's greatest asset.

The conclusions and commitments that will be adopted in Marrakech will constitute a new integrated roadmap, enabling Morocco to optimize its human potential, a real intangible asset that will support in achieving its economic, political, social and cultural ambitions.

About ONDE:

Created by His Majesty the Late King Hassan II in 1995, the day after the ratification by the Kingdom of Morocco in 1993 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), The National Observatory of Child Rights (ONDE), is placed under the effective presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Meryem. ONDE is an independent institution responsible of ensuring the implementation of the UN Convention on Child Rights, by continuous monitoring of the situation of children. It is also responsible for initiating and federating demonstrative promotional actions on child rights.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:03aINCOAX NETWORKS AB : (publ) announces the appointed Nomination Committee
AQ
03:02aChina holds in-depth talks with U.S. on phase one of trade deal
RE
03:02aEIZO : Releases Extension for Its Video Over IP Solution that Transmits 4K Video Signals at 60 Hz for the OR
AQ
03:02aRECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA : ReconAfrica Announces Amendment to Previously Announced Private Placement
AQ
03:02aNATIONAL GRID : posts lower first-half profit
RE
03:01aRELIABLE ROTATION FOR A DIGITAL AGE : SKF strengthens software development competences in Asia
AQ
03:01aYOKOGAWA ELECTRIC : Receives IR Special Award from JIRA
AQ
03:01aAKTIA PANKKI OYJ : Bank Plc's new shares registered in the Trade Register
AQ
03:01aETTEPLAN OYJ : and Scanfil to start strategic cooperation in joint customer projects
AQ
03:01aDavos Networks Announces Partnership with Check Point Software
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
2HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
3SURTECO GROUP SE : SURTECO GROUP SE: Publication of the Nine-Month Report
4CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
5NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan confirms merger talks with Line, shares jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group