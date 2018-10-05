Child360 : Names William Sperling as Next Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Child360, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting early learning from every angle, today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Sperling as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Sperling previously served as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel prior to being named the organization's Acting CEO most recently. He will lead as CEO effective immediately and will be the force behind Child360's vision to improve and expand the vital early learning opportunities our young children deserve, by working alongside educators, families, partner organizations, policy makers and our communities—at an especially pivotal time for the organization and early education industry at large.

"Guided by Sperling's vision, Child360 is poised to provide our earliest learners with the foundation they need for the best possible start in life," said Richard Martinez, Chair of the Board of Directors, Child360. "In his eight-plus months serving as Child360's Acting CEO, Sperling showed tremendous leadership—engaging Child360 with those must crucial to the success of our earliest learners, our early educators, legislators, and civic leaders. It is with great pleasure the Board of Directors welcomes Sperling as our organization's next CEO."

From birth to five, a child's brain develops more, and more rapidly, than at any other time in life. Yet never before have the needs of young children and their families been more pressing. A recent study conducted by Stanford University, found California's children are falling behind before they even enter Kindergarten—with early childhood education key to closing that gap (Getting Down To Facts II). In LA County, childcare shortages are among the worst statewide (only 15% of eligible families are served by state-subsidized child care programs). And even with these numbers, access doesn't necessarily equal quality. Because of the low earning potential within the workforce, the turnover rate of early educators is extremely high, losing the positive effects of stable caretakers on children's development.

"In my 12+ years at Child360, I've learned quality early education provides the foundation to what research shows will propel our children forward, regardless of their family's socioeconomic status," said Sperling. "It is an honor to represent an organization that has made incredible strides for our children, and is paving a culture where quality early learning is not the exception, but the norm. I'm confident, that together, we can create a future where every child has the educational opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. It's the vision our organization was founded on, and one I will proudly lead from in this next chapter."

"Child360 is fortunate to have Sperling leading the organization during this time when early learning is prominent on the education agenda," said Francie Alexander, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Child360 and Senior Vice President of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. "His exceptional sense of service to children, their families, teachers and communities is an inspiration to his colleagues and friends in our field."

Prior to his role as Acting CEO, Sperling served as Child360's Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. As COO, he was the visionary behind the organization's social enterprise model, which has elevated early learning programs across several Southern California counties. He also played an active role in Child360's rebranding and name change, and recently facilitated the development of a new committee structure for the Board of Directors.

"Bill has an astute understanding of the organization—being an essential part of our history and a visionary of our future," said David Crippens, Board Member, Child360. "His leadership qualities will successfully guide Child360 as it plays a pivotal role in the attainment of early care and education."

Sperling brings more than a decade of outside legal experience to the organization, working as an Attorney at McCutchen Doyle Brown & Enersen and Jones Day. He is the proud son of a teacher, and father to two young boys—Matthew and Thomas. Sperling is the fifth CEO in the organization's 14-year history.

About Child360:

Child360 is a leading nonprofit working toward a future where every child has the educational opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. This means supporting the development of the whole child, beginning at birth. Alongside trusted community partners, Child360 improves the quality of early learning and elevates the early learning industry through program support, professional development, advocacy, research, and community engagement. From every angle, we are equipping the next generation, empowering them to discover their potential, and advancing our future workforce.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/child360-names-william-sperling-as-next-chief-executive-officer-300725242.html

SOURCE Child360