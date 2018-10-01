ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Bullying in the Preschool Environment

Duluth, GA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers GUI100: Bullying in the Preschool Environment as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users October 1-31, 2018.





Bullying is one of the most concerning social interactions facing children and schools today. While the media picks up stories of bullying in high school, researchers have shown that bullying behaviors are learned much earlier in life. Preschool is often the first time children are exposed to a social group and it is common for children to begin experimenting with different types of social interactions. Preschool teachers have a strong opportunity and responsibility to create a positive social environment that teaches children appropriate social interactions in order to prevent bullying.

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, bullying is defined as “aggressive behavior that is repeated and intentional and occurs over a period of time that affects a child’s ability to benefit from the school’s programming.” Bullying is also characterized as a relationship in which there is an imbalance of power. Typically, younger children engage in physical and verbal bullying. As children get older the methods of bullying become more sophisticated. This is when relational bullying tends to occur. However, children who bully will usually continue to engage in physical and verbal bullying as they age, as well.

This course provides teachers with important information on identifying and mitigating signs of bullying in the early childhood environment, including communication and positive guidance strategies intended to help children who bully as well as victims of bullying. The need for this course was determined through feedback from the early childhood community, in addition to an increased awareness in the education community of the need to confront the problem of childhood bullying at its earliest stages.

“Bullying has a negative impact on both the child who bullies and the victim of the bullying,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “This course is designed to explore the different ways that children who bully assert their power, the reasons why children bully, and ways to create a classroom environment that prevents bullying.”

GUI100: Bullying in the Preschool Environment is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

