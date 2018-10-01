Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Bullying in the Preschool Environment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 09:01am CEST

Duluth, GA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers GUI100: Bullying in the Preschool Environment as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users October 1-31, 2018.

0_int_StopBullying_Small.jpg


1_int_Girl_Classroom_Head_Down_Table_Sad_Teacher_Trying_Comfort.jpg


2_int_CCEI_4C_VerticalHR.jpg


Bullying is one of the most concerning social interactions facing children and schools today. While the media picks up stories of bullying in high school, researchers have shown that bullying behaviors are learned much earlier in life. Preschool is often the first time children are exposed to a social group and it is common for children to begin experimenting with different types of social interactions. Preschool teachers have a strong opportunity and responsibility to create a positive social environment that teaches children appropriate social interactions in order to prevent bullying.

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, bullying is defined as “aggressive behavior that is repeated and intentional and occurs over a period of time that affects a child’s ability to benefit from the school’s programming.” Bullying is also characterized as a relationship in which there is an imbalance of power.  Typically, younger children engage in physical and verbal bullying. As children get older the methods of bullying become more sophisticated. This is when relational bullying tends to occur. However, children who bully will usually continue to engage in physical and verbal bullying as they age, as well.

This course provides teachers with important information on identifying and mitigating signs of bullying in the early childhood environment, including communication and positive guidance strategies intended to help children who bully as well as victims of bullying.  The need for this course was determined through feedback from the early childhood community, in addition to an increased awareness in the education community of the need to confront the problem of childhood bullying at its earliest stages.

“Bullying has a negative impact on both the child who bullies and the victim of the bullying,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “This course is designed to explore the different ways that children who bully assert their power, the reasons why children bully, and ways to create a classroom environment that prevents bullying.” 

GUI100: Bullying in the Preschool Environment is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Attachments 

Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
asasher@cceionline.edu

© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aCYBG : Form 8 (DD) - CYBG Plc
PU
09:45aGAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES : Perskie named to Gaming Hall of Fame Perskie named to Gaming Hall of Fame
AQ
09:44aDetails of the new North America free trade deal
RE
09:42aHGCAPITAL TRUST : Sale of Lumesse
PU
09:42aRB 75/2018 : Information about transactions on the Company's shares obtained pursuant to Article 19 MAR
PU
09:42aSOTHEBYS : (English) Sotheby’s Hong Kong Autumn Wine Sales
PU
09:42aMYTILINEOS : invests in initiatives safeguarding our cultural and natural heritage as well as promoting local growth
PU
09:42aPARAGON ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of Shareholding
PU
09:42aKEC INTERNATIONAL : wins New Orders of Rs. 1,159 crore
PU
09:41aMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Could See A Record Session After U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : In Trump win, Canada, U.S. deal saves NAFTA as trilateral pact
2RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : cuts full-year profit forecast by 12 percent as strikes take toll
3SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Earnings Results Briefing for Q2/FY2018
4U.S., Canada Reach Nafta Deal -- 2nd Update
5CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : Groupe Casino to Dispose of 55 Monoprix Real-Estate As..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.