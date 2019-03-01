Log in
ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on The Role of Risk in Early Childhood

03/01/2019

Duluth, GA, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers GUI105: The Role of Risk in Early Childhood as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users March 1-31, 2019.

In the early childhood education (ECE) environment, the focus is often on avoiding unnecessary risks. Keeping children safe and healthy is the top responsibility for any ECE professional. But not all risks can or should be avoided, and some need to be encouraged.  Risk is an essential element of the human spirit. It is the power that propels individuals toward progress and results in either success or failure.

Risks are wrapped in the fear of uncertainty and often involve doing something new, such as using skills we have not used before or changing the direction of our lives. Risks expose people to danger—be it physical, social, or emotional—and providers can’t predict exactly what will happen.  For these and other reasons, adults often shelter children from risks in hopes of protecting them from harm, fear, anxiety, and possible physical or emotional pain.

As an ECE professional, it is the primary role to keep children safe from elements and objects that will cause them harm and injury.  However, ECE professionals should think of risk in terms of anything a child attempts that might result in feelings of disappointment, embarrassment, or failure.  A child might answer a question incorrectly or make a mistake when completing a task. Taking risks requires children to step out of their comfort zones, which might cause anxiety or fear.

In the ECE environment, most unnecessary/avoidable health and safety risks can be mitigated by adhering to basic health/safety guidelines and recommendations including—above all—proper supervision. Guidelines will help child care professionals eliminate unnecessary risks; from there, it is up to the provider to incorporate the necessary, appropriate risks into the learning environment.

This course explores the important role of risk-taking during early childhood development. Course participants will learn about safe, appropriate risks in all areas of the learning environment, including physical and social-emotional risks that help all young children—including those with special needs— develop advanced skills and self-confidence.

“It is important for teachers to use intentional strategies to increase opportunities for young children,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI.  “Educators will learn how to take appropriate risks with regard to social-emotional as well as physical development.”

GUI105: The Role of Risk in Early Childhood is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLCChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials.  CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

Ashley Sasher
ChildCare Education Institute
678-942-1531
asasher@cceionline.edu


