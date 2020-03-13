Log in
Children Day Care Services Market | Participation of Women in the Labour Force to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/13/2020 | 01:31am GMT

Technavio has been monitoring the children day care services market and it is poised to grow by USD 54.51 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005751/en/

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Children Day Care Services Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Children Day Care Services Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The participation of women in the labour force will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Participation of women in the labour force has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Children Day Care Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Children Day Care Services Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Center-based
  • Home-based

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31372

Children Day Care Services Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our children day care services market report covers the following areas:

  • Children Day Care Services Market size
  • Children Day Care Services Market trends
  • Children Day Care Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies rising trend towards high-value services as one of the prime reasons driving the children day care services market growth during the next few years.

Children Day Care Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the children day care services market, including some of the vendors such as Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., G8 Education Ltd., KinderCare Education LLC, Learning Care Group and Nobel Learning Communities Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the children day care services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Children Day Care Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist children day care services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the children day care services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the children day care services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of children day care services market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Center-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Home-based - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising trend toward high-value services
  • Increasing stress on school franchisees
  • Growing trend of employer-sponsored children day care programs

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
  • G8 Education Ltd.
  • KinderCare Education LLC
  • Learning Care Group
  • Nobel Learning Communities, Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
