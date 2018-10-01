Children in Chicago Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of a School Public Health Event

Chicago-area children received no-cost comprehensive eye exams and glasses donations as part of a school eye health event from Prevent Blindness Illinois, the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness (ISPB) and the Illinois Eye Institute at Princeton Vision Clinic. The eye examinations were conducted by trained representatives from the Illinois Eye Institute at Princeton Vision Clinic. Any child with the need for prescription eyewear will receive two free pairs of glasses during a follow-up visit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005948/en/

Kerri Goldstein gives India Smith a comprehensive eye exam at an event where Chicago-area children received no-cost comprehensive eye examinations and prescription glasses as part of a school health event from Prevent Blindness Illinois, the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness (ISPB) and the Illinois Eye Institute at Princeton Vision Clinic (Photo: Rob Hart).

The event was part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams, and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Illinois has received a $5,000 grant for the event.

About Prevent Blindness Illinois/ISPB

Prevent Blindness Illinois is an affiliate of Chicago-based Prevent Blindness, the nation's leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness touches the lives of millions of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, certified vision screening and training, community and patient service programs and research.

The Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness was founded in 1916 to reduce preventable causes of blindness. ISPB has a rich history of promoting vision and eye health in the state of Illinois and was instrumental in advocating for passage of several sight-saving bills before the Illinois legislature. Dedicated to the care, protection and preservation of sight, ISPB programs today continue to stress education, eye safety, information and research.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005948/en/