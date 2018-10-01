Children in Chicago Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of a School Public Health Event

Chicago-area children received no-cost comprehensive eye exams and
glasses donations as part of a school eye health event from Prevent
Blindness Illinois, the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness
(ISPB) and the Illinois Eye Institute at Princeton Vision Clinic. The
eye examinations were conducted by trained representatives from the
Illinois Eye Institute at Princeton Vision Clinic. Any child with the
need for prescription eyewear will receive two free pairs of glasses
during a follow-up visit.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005948/en/
Kerri Goldstein gives India Smith a comprehensive eye exam at an event where Chicago-area children received no-cost comprehensive eye examinations and prescription glasses as part of a school health event from Prevent Blindness Illinois, the Illinois Society for the Prevention of Blindness (ISPB) and the Illinois Eye Institute at Princeton Vision Clinic (Photo: Rob Hart).
The event was part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to
nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision
screenings, comprehensive eye exams, and eyeglasses donations. Prevent
Blindness Illinois has received a $5,000 grant for the event.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005948/en/