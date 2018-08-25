Children in Houston Receive Free Vision Screenings, Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Public Health Event

Houston-area children and families received free vision screenings –
plus vouchers for comprehensive eye exams – and prescription glasses as
part of a back-to-school public health event at the BakerRipley Leonel
Castillo Community Center. Certified pediatric vision screeners from
Prevent Blindness Texas conducted the screenings (plus provided vouchers
for comprehensive eye exams), and any child identified with the need for
prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of glasses during a
follow-up visit.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005460/en/
Rubi Camarena is cheered on by Dr. Health E. Hound as she receives a free vision screening from a certified pediatric vision screener with Prevent Blindness Texas as part of a back-to-school health event at the BakerRipley Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston. The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Texas received a $5,000 grant for the local event (Photo: Pu Ying Huang).
The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits
in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings,
comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness
Texas received a $5,000 grant for the local event.
About Prevent Blindness Texas
Founded in 1956, Prevent Blindness is the state’s leading volunteer eye
health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and
saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent
Blindness Texas touches the lives of thousands of people each year
through public and professional education, advocacy, community and
patient service programs and research. These services are made possible
through the generous support of individuals, corporate donors and
foundations. Through a network of regional offices and volunteers, we
are committed to eliminating preventable blindness in Texas. For more
information, or to contribute to Prevent Blindness Texas, call 1-888-98-
SIGHT or, visit us on the Web at preventblindnesstexas.org or www.facebook.com/preventblindnesstexas
or www.twitter.com/pbtexas.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and
making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the
health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and
sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United
States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit
programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid
beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million
physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care
facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and
delivers care to people through owned and operated health care
facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses
of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company.
For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or
follow @UHC on Twitter.
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005460/en/