Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Children in Houston Receive Free Vision Screenings, Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Public Health Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 03:42am CEST

  • UnitedHealthcare helps improve access to eye care and raises eye-health awareness during back-to-school season

Houston-area children and families received free vision screenings – plus vouchers for comprehensive eye exams – and prescription glasses as part of a back-to-school public health event at the BakerRipley Leonel Castillo Community Center. Certified pediatric vision screeners from Prevent Blindness Texas conducted the screenings (plus provided vouchers for comprehensive eye exams), and any child identified with the need for prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005460/en/

Rubi Camarena is cheered on by Dr. Health E. Hound as she receives a free vision screening from a ce ...

Rubi Camarena is cheered on by Dr. Health E. Hound as she receives a free vision screening from a certified pediatric vision screener with Prevent Blindness Texas as part of a back-to-school health event at the BakerRipley Leonel Castillo Community Center in Houston. The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Texas received a $5,000 grant for the local event (Photo: Pu Ying Huang).

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Texas received a $5,000 grant for the local event.

About Prevent Blindness Texas

Founded in 1956, Prevent Blindness is the state’s leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness Texas touches the lives of thousands of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of individuals, corporate donors and foundations. Through a network of regional offices and volunteers, we are committed to eliminating preventable blindness in Texas. For more information, or to contribute to Prevent Blindness Texas, call 1-888-98- SIGHT or, visit us on the Web at preventblindnesstexas.org or www.facebook.com/preventblindnesstexas or www.twitter.com/pbtexas.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aCOAL INDIA : Stir hits coal production at Talcher
AQ
04:32aTESLA : Giant Saudi Fund Is Betting Billions On This Huge Electric Vehicle Company!
AQ
04:31aShanghai resumes group tours to ROK
AQ
04:18aFORD MOTOR : Why Bluegrass Supply chose to expand in Jeffersonville despite losing original location
AQ
04:07aTEXAS INSTRUMENTS : This Boise scientist has more patents than the inventor of the light bulb. Here's how.
AQ
04:04aINTERNATIONAL CANNABRANDS : Closes Non-Brokered Private Placements
AQ
04:03aMICHAEL KORS : Lehigh Valley's first Michael Kors store opens at The Outlets at Sands Bethlehem
AQ
03:42aChildren in Houston Receive Free Vision Screenings, Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Public Health Event
BU
03:38aIMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against FAT Brands Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
03:32aMERCURY : Supported Switched/Mesh Fabrics by Mercury Systems – Part 1
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : Comcast to continue offering Fox's Big Ten Network
2JUMEI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD(ADR) : Jumei Reports Unaudited First Half of 2018 Financial Results
3JEDINSTVO A.D. SEVOJNO : JEDINSTVO SEVOJNO : announces RSD 2.6bn in consolidated sales for 1H 2018
4MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Springfield Makes New England Debut
5HONDA MOTOR CO LTD : PARK RIDGE POLICE: Offices burglarized; tires and rims stolen off car parked in driveway

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.