Children in Houston Receive Free Vision Screenings, Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Public Health Event

Houston-area children and families received free vision screenings – plus vouchers for comprehensive eye exams – and prescription glasses as part of a back-to-school public health event at the BakerRipley Leonel Castillo Community Center. Certified pediatric vision screeners from Prevent Blindness Texas conducted the screenings (plus provided vouchers for comprehensive eye exams), and any child identified with the need for prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit.

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and eyeglasses donations. Prevent Blindness Texas received a $5,000 grant for the local event.

About Prevent Blindness Texas

Founded in 1956, Prevent Blindness is the state’s leading volunteer eye health and safety organization dedicated to fighting blindness and saving sight. Focused on promoting a continuum of vision care, Prevent Blindness Texas touches the lives of thousands of people each year through public and professional education, advocacy, community and patient service programs and research. These services are made possible through the generous support of individuals, corporate donors and foundations. Through a network of regional offices and volunteers, we are committed to eliminating preventable blindness in Texas. For more information, or to contribute to Prevent Blindness Texas, call 1-888-98- SIGHT or, visit us on the Web at preventblindnesstexas.org or www.facebook.com/preventblindnesstexas or www.twitter.com/pbtexas.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

