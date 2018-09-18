Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Team Identifies Developmental Stage for No. 1 Eye Tumor in Children

Investigators at Children's Hospital Los Angeles have been able to
pinpoint the exact stage of development of the human retina, when cells
can grow out of control and form cancer-like masses. The finding could
open the door for future interventions in retinoblastoma (RB), a tumor
of the retina that affects children under five years of age.
The study is a continuation of research supported by a grant from the
National Cancer Institute and was published online Sept. 13 in the
prestigious journal PNAS,
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The investigation represents the first of its kind by identifying the
phase of human retinal development when specific cells – called cone
precursors – may turn cancerous.
"Understanding this phase of development and what goes wrong can help us
find ways to intervene and eventually prevent retinoblastoma," said
David Cobrinik, MD, PhD, of The Vision Center at Children's Hospital Los
Angeles.
Although rare, retinoblastoma is the most common malignant tumor of the
eye in children and can lead to devastating vision loss. CHLA is
considered a world leader in the research and treatment of the disease,
which can be fatal if not diagnosed early.
In a prior breakthrough in 2014 that led to this study, the CHLA
researchers identified cone precursor cells as the cell-of-origin of
retinoblastoma. Cone cells, found in the retina, are responsible for
color vision.
Following up on the 2014 discovery with the current study, the team
found that at a specific point in their maturation, human cone
precursors cells can enter the cell cycle – this is a series of events
leading to their division. The cells then begin to proliferate and form
pre-malignant lesions that can develop into rapidly growing
retinoblastoma-like masses. The maturing cone precursors enter the cell
cycle in response to the inactivation of the RB1 tumor suppressor gene
and loss of functional RB protein, which regulates cell growth and keeps
cone precursor cells from dividing.
"We suspect that the maturing cone precursors are wired in a way that
causes them to become cancer cells in response to loss of the RB
protein," said Cobrinik, an investigator with The Saban Research
Institute of CHLA and associate professor of Ophthalmology at the Keck
School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.
In another key finding, the investigators compared the developmental
process of the human eye to a traditional mouse model. Lead author and
postdoctoral research fellow Hardeep Singh, PhD, found that
developmental stage-specific proliferation and formation of
retinoblastoma occurred in RB-deficient human cone precursors but not in
mouse precursors. The animal models failed to replicate the genetic,
cellular, and developmental features of human retinal cells. This
finding calls into question the accuracy of certain animal
retinoblastoma models.
An alternative way to study the condition could involve induced
pluripotent stem cells, said Cobrinik. These can be generated directly
from adult cells and are another subject of investigation in his
laboratory.
Retinoblastoma was one of the first tumors to have its genetic cause
identified. RB1 tumor suppressor gene mutations were identified at CHLA
and other institutions about 30 years ago. Since that time, much has
been learned about how RB1 mutations initiate retinoblastoma
tumors.
"Given the current state of genomic analyses," said Cobrinik, "we can
look forward to a time when we will be able to test for mutations in RB1
as well as other disease-associated genes and provide
disease-preventing interventions.”
