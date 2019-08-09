Children's Club Brand Highlights

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABC Kidswear (booth#: 64852) - ABC Kidswear is showing for the first time at Children's Club and opening up to the wholesale market. Founded by four dads who have a total of 30+ years' experience in the streetwear industry, A.B.C. was founded on the basis of making an alternative style of clothing for their children. http://www.abckidswear.com



AIMAMA (booth#: 64146) - AIMAMA is coming back to MAGIC CHILDRENS’ CLUB with our new SS20 collection!! The line is full of styles with soft colour palette, playful prints and clean cutting, to provide children aged from 12mths-6yrs natural, simple and comfortable designs. https://www.aimamaus.com

Alex & Ant (booth#: 63947) - Alex & Ant is excited to announce the launch of the ‘WE ARE LOVE’ collection into the United States for the first time. Inspired by nature with a nod to vintage our organic colour palette and natural fabrications share a message of love, togetherness and our commitment to a sustainable future. https://alexandant.com.au/

Angel's Face (booth#: 63846) - Angel’s Face are ready for Summer with the launch their very first co-coordinating beach collections! Available in pink and blue the collections consist of swimwear, kaftans and beach towels adorned with angel wings. Brand new sunglasses make the perfect summer accessory, available in three styles, packaged in a hardback case. https://www.angels-face.co.uk/

Le Motif (booth#: 64853) - South Korean luxury children’s brand, Le Motif is presenting at Children’s Club Magic for the first time with its swimwear and beachwear collection. The brand will highlight its botanical inspired collection, along with its vibrant signature swimsuit and swim cap sets that made its summer collection popular in its homeland.

http://www.lemotif.co.kr

LiaLea (booth#: 63845) - LiaLea presents its summer collection for the first time at Children’s Club! Before LiaLea spring summer collection was started, the design team made sure something new, something classic and something surprising was going to come up. This collection has it all! http://www.lialea.com

Old Soles (booth#: 64347) - For Spring/Summer 2020, we’re adding neon and sporty leather accents to give our selection an uber-cool urban slant. We also fused glam and metallic leather for an exclusive stingray print that has an attitude-infused aesthetic you won’t want to miss. https://www.oldsoles.com.au/

PARKLAND (booth#: 64745) - Parkland, a bags and accessories brand that makes their products from recycled water bottles is pleased to announce their new give back collaboration. For every bag featuring the Elephant print that is purchased, Parkland will donate $1 to Wildlife SOS, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting India’s wildlife from human exploitation. https://parklandmfg.com/

POP SHOES (booth#: 64445) - POP Shoes is launching a new line of recycled shoes, Bubble Gum by POP. Every pair is waterproof for puddle-jumping, lightweight for long-hours of play and 100% free of animal cruelty, so kids inherit a more-fun tomorrow. Our proprietary compound "Gumlite" is made from recycled PVC and subtly scented with bubble gum. We’ll plant one tree for every pair of Bubblegum by POP Shoes sold, because our greatest resource is the next generation. https://www.mypopshoes.com/

YOU N' ME! (booth#: 63849) - YOU N’ ME! presents original clothing with hand printed authorial graphics, which highlights the themes of nature, the world and its secrets. YOU N’ ME! clothing displays originality, a strong connection with nature, and the easy-going vibes of street fashion. http://younme.pl

