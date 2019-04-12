Children's Emergency Shelter Breaks Ground on Apartments for Young Adults

Simmons Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas),
which awarded a $240,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to the
Children’s Emergency Shelter in 2018, will join the organization
Thursday, April 18 to break ground on a 24-unit apartment complex for
young adults.
The renovations will provide an independent living facility to support
the shelter’s GetREAL24 (GR24) program, which helps children who have
aged out of foster care and must prepare for independent living.
The media is encouraged to attend.
AHP grants are intended to assist FHLB Dallas member institutions, like
Simmons Bank, in financing the purchase, construction and/or
rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing. Since
the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $278
million in AHP and AHP set-aside programs, having assisted more than
51,000 households.
For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.
WHAT:
Groundbreaking Ceremony
WHEN:
1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019
WHO:
Jessi Solley, Field Representative, Office of Senator John
Boozman, R-AR
Chris Moody, Regional Director, Office of Senator Tom Cotton,
R-AR
Rodney West, President, Simmons Bank
Ashley Fitzhugh, Director of Development, Children’s
Emergency Shelter
Bruce Hatton, Affordable Housing Program Manager, Federal
Home Loan Bank of Dallas
WHERE:
Children’s Emergency Shelter
1421 South Dallas Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
