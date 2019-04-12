Children's Emergency Shelter Breaks Ground on Apartments for Young Adults

1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18; 1421 South Dallas Street, Fort Smith

Simmons Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), which awarded a $240,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to the Children’s Emergency Shelter in 2018, will join the organization Thursday, April 18 to break ground on a 24-unit apartment complex for young adults.

The renovations will provide an independent living facility to support the shelter’s GetREAL24 (GR24) program, which helps children who have aged out of foster care and must prepare for independent living.

The media is encouraged to attend.

AHP grants are intended to assist FHLB Dallas member institutions, like Simmons Bank, in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing. Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $278 million in AHP and AHP set-aside programs, having assisted more than 51,000 households.

For more information about the AHP, visit fhlb.com/ahp.

WHAT: Groundbreaking Ceremony WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 WHO: Jessi Solley, Field Representative, Office of Senator John Boozman, R-AR Chris Moody, Regional Director, Office of Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR Rodney West, President, Simmons Bank Ashley Fitzhugh, Director of Development, Children’s Emergency Shelter Bruce Hatton, Affordable Housing Program Manager, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas WHERE: Children’s Emergency Shelter 1421 South Dallas Street Fort Smith, AR 72901

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190412005264/en/