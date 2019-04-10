Children's Hospital Los Angeles : Integrates Infant Mental Healthcare into the NICU

Bringing a baby into the world involves many firsts – mothers and
fathers are discovering their new roles, babies are learning what it
means to live outside the womb, and the family is forging a relationship
and bonding. What happens when this time of uncertainty is complicated
by medical issues?
Many infants born premature or with other complications often forego
their first weeks or months at home for a stay in the neonatal intensive
care unit. The NICU is designed to deliver critical medical care to
babies in need but can be traumatic for infants and their families,
alike. In the Early Childhood Mental Health Program at Children’s
Hospital Los Angeles, clinical psychologists Marian
Williams, PhD, Patricia
Lakatos, PhD, and a team of infant-family mental health specialists
work towards greater mental health awareness in the NICU.
Infants may not be the first age group called to mind in discussions of
mental health. Yet, for babies in critical medical condition, Dr.
Lakatos says an “infant mental health-informed perspective” could reduce
stress and improve bonding with parents. This means not only focusing on
the physical needs of the child but also the emotional and mental needs,
not an easy task for newborn infants who cannot make their voices heard.
In an article
published in Journal of Clinical Psychology in Medical Settings,
Dr. Lakatos, Dr. Williams, and co-authors Tamara Matic, MD, and Melissa
Carson, MD, advocate for a third component of the NICU family – the
relationship between baby and parents. “A lot of mental health work in
NICUs currently focus on either the mental health of parents or on the
baby’s development,” says Dr. Williams, who is also the Director of the
Stein Tikun Olam Infant-Family Mental Health Initiative at CHLA. “We
also want to focus on the relationship between babies and their parents.”
Many parents of children in intensive care units experience symptoms of
post-traumatic stress, which can threaten bonding with a newborn baby.
In order to support the developing relationship between parents and
their new baby, the CHLA infant mental health team turned to a model of
intervention that has demonstrated success in families who have
undergone trauma. Child-Parent Psychotherapy – or CPP – addresses the
parent-child relationship directly, nurturing and advocating for it in
its own right.
With funding from the Stein Tikun Olam Infant-Family Health Initiative,
Drs. Williams and Lakatos, and the team were able to adapt CPP to the
NICU setting at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Their publication
describes how the established, evidence-based CPP model can be used to
nurture developing infant-parent relationships in the NICU. While it has
been implemented in other settings, CPP is not commonly integrated into
NICU patient care.
CPP is a flexible model that has multiple levels of intervention,
depending upon individual family needs. Sessions with trained CPP
providers can vary in number or duration, with the aim of restoring a
developmental trajectory for parent and child. CPP providers advocate
for mental health needs of parents and babies, working alongside their
medical and social work colleagues. “When babies are in the hospital, we
need to think about them, their parents, and their relationships,” says
Dr. Lakatos.
Appropriately, NICU medical staff focus on the acute physical needs of
the child. Dr. Williams sees clinical psychologists in a necessary,
complementary role. “These babies are eventually going home,” she says.
“They are missing out on their bonding time, but there is great
potential for resilience. Being mindful of the stressors these families
are facing helps them feel understood and can set them on a positive
trajectory.”
Dr. Lakatos is a Clinical Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Dr.
Williams is an Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, both at the
Keck School of Medicine of USC.
