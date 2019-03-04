Children's Hospital Los Angeles : Launches Fourth Annual Make March Matter® Fundraising Campaign

Children’s
Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its fourth annual Make
March Matter campaign Monday. Actor and longtime CHLA friend Chris
Pine joined the hospital to kick off the campaign, which has attracted
the commitment of businesses in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley.
The month-long community fundraising drive is helping local businesses
rally community participation to raise $1 million in the month of March
to support children’s health in Los Angeles and surrounding communities.
Actor Chris Pine helped Children's Hospital Los Angeles kick off its Fourth Annual Make March Matter fundraising campaign on Monday, March 4. Standing in the front is patient Kairi Ramirez, 11. Second Row (L-R): CHLA vice president and chief development officer Alexandra Carter; Pine; President and CEO Paul S. Viviano holding patient Elliott Fletcher, 3; vice president corporate partnerships Dawn Wilcox. (photo courtesy Children's Hospital Los Angeles)
“This campaign is a much-anticipated event for our hospital and our
community because it embodies our shared commitment to improving the
health of children,” states CHLA President and CEO Paul Viviano. “For 31
days people can improve access to health care for children by
participating in very accessible ways that make a difference, like
buying a latte at a local coffee shop, sharing a meal with family and
friends at a local restaurant, shopping at a favorite retailer, and
more.”
Each year, CHLA treats children who face a broad range of health issues,
from common illnesses to traumas to chronic diseases. The hospital is
also dedicated to innovation, supporting advances in research designed
to improve pediatric health outcomes and partnering with physicians
across the nation to bring the best care here to children in Los Angeles.
Last year, Southern California business and corporate partners helped
the campaign exceed its $1 million goal, raising a total of $2 million
to aid in funding life-saving care for children in Los Angeles.
Here’s how the community and individuals can help Make March Matter:
-
Make a purchase or attend an event. For a complete list of
participating partners and local events taking place throughout the
month of March, go to MakeMarchMatter.org.
-
Make a donation at MakeMarchMatter.org.
-
Individuals may share how they are participating in the campaign on
social platforms using #MakeMarchMatter
Corporate Partners
Corporations across the southland have agreed to support community
members in giving back. Each business has selected a unique way to
contribute to the campaign’s collective impact—some sell specific items
with proceeds supporting CHLA patients, others devote a portion of
overall sales for the entire month and still others create their own
unique fundraising campaigns to galvanize their employees and consumers
to contribute.
“The Panda Restaurant Group is proud to once again support the
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter campaign,” says Peggy
Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “As we mark our 20th
anniversary of Panda Cares, our team is committed to giving back to the
community, especially when it comes to helping youth in need. We have
been the campaign’s top fundraiser three years in a row and it is our
goal to keep that distinction.”
By visiting, shopping and dining with a business supporting
#MakeMarchMatter, individuals can activate donations to support the care
of patients at CHLA. For a full list of businesses supporting the
campaign in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley, visit www.MakeMarchMatter.org/partners.
Make March Matter
Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds
awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign
supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic
medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs
and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is
to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure
that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care
they need.
About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles
Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is a nonprofit pediatric health care
organization dedicated to creating hope and building healthier futures
for children. Founded in 1901, CHLA is one of the nation’s leading
children’s hospitals and is acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in
pediatric and adolescent health. CHLA is one of only 10 children’s
hospitals in the nation – and the top-ranked pediatric facility in
California -- to be named to the prestigious U.S News & World Report
Honor Roll for 2018-19. As a pediatric charity of choice, the hospital
relies on the generosity of the community to support its groundbreaking
pediatric research and the complex care it provides for critically ill
