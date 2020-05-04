Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Children's Hospital Los Angeles : To Release Illustrated Children's Book About Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 08:33pm EDT

On May 5, the hospital will mark the #GivingTuesdayNow movement by releasing the children’s book ‘Careless Corny: A Cautionary Tale,’ available by free digital download on the CHLA website

#GivingTuesdayNow has designated May 5 as a global day of unity for communities and businesses as a response to the unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To mark #GivingTuesdayNow, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will release the children’s book ‘Careless Corny: A Cautionary Tale’ on CHLA.org/CarelessCornyBook, where it can be downloaded for free in English, and will be made available in eight additional languages later in the month. For each donation made to CHLA’s GivingTuesdayNow page, a printed, softcover copy of ‘Careless Corny: A Cautionary Tale’ will also be delivered to a patient in the hospital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200504005799/en/

The book will be available for free digital download on the hospital's website in nine different languages. (Photo: Business Wire)

The book will be available for free digital download on the hospital's website in nine different languages. (Photo: Business Wire)

The pandemic has sparked many questions for people of all ages, especially children. Written by a certified art therapist, a certified Child Life specialist and the head of the Literally Healing Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and featuring a foreword by Academy Award-winning actress and longtime CHLA supporter Natalie Portman, the book centers around a character named Corny Coronavirus that has been traveling the world and shows up on a child’s doorstep with a suitcase and the ability to spread germs everywhere. In the story, the child Corny visits goes from unsure to empowered. The book reinforces good hygiene habits, validates feelings and normalizes the experience kids are having. It also includes tips and guidelines for parents, guardians and caregivers.

Giving Tuesday is the annual international day of charitable giving that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. CHLA is one of the many non-profit organizations joining the #GivingTuesdayNow movement.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is ranked the top children’s hospital in California and fifth in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of children’s hospitals. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also leads the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital of its kind in the western United States. The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles encompasses basic, translational and clinical research conducted at CHLA. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and visit our blog for families (CHLA.org/blog) and our research blog (ResearCHLABlog.org).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:40pAlt Resources Ltd Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Metallurgical Leach Testwork
AW
08:39pVIVA ENERGY : Acquires Westside Petroleum
PU
08:38pArgentine Exchange Bondholder Group Makes Webinar Materials Available to Investors
PR
08:36pCORESITE REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Sale of Common Stock by The Carlyle Group
BU
08:33pCHILDREN'S HOSPITAL LOS ANGELES : To Release Illustrated Children's Book About Coronavirus
BU
08:31pRESMED : Morgans rates RMD as Add
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates ING as Equal-weight
AQ
08:31pAnalysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Global Egg Tray Market 2020-2024| High Demand for Eggs to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
08:29pCYPRIUM METALS LTD (ASX : CYM) Hollandaire Extensional Drilling Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps
2INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : buys Moovit transit app for $900 million to help develop robotaxis
3WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business - sou..
4AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP. : AirBoss Announces Organizational Change
5VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : to Report Q1 2020 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group