Children's Hospital Los Angeles : To Release Illustrated Children's Book About Coronavirus

On May 5, the hospital will mark the #GivingTuesdayNow movement by releasing the children’s book ‘Careless Corny: A Cautionary Tale,’ available by free digital download on the CHLA website

#GivingTuesdayNow has designated May 5 as a global day of unity for communities and businesses as a response to the unprecedented need caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To mark #GivingTuesdayNow, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will release the children’s book ‘Careless Corny: A Cautionary Tale’ on CHLA.org/CarelessCornyBook, where it can be downloaded for free in English, and will be made available in eight additional languages later in the month. For each donation made to CHLA’s GivingTuesdayNow page, a printed, softcover copy of ‘Careless Corny: A Cautionary Tale’ will also be delivered to a patient in the hospital.

The pandemic has sparked many questions for people of all ages, especially children. Written by a certified art therapist, a certified Child Life specialist and the head of the Literally Healing Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and featuring a foreword by Academy Award-winning actress and longtime CHLA supporter Natalie Portman, the book centers around a character named Corny Coronavirus that has been traveling the world and shows up on a child’s doorstep with a suitcase and the ability to spread germs everywhere. In the story, the child Corny visits goes from unsure to empowered. The book reinforces good hygiene habits, validates feelings and normalizes the experience kids are having. It also includes tips and guidelines for parents, guardians and caregivers.

Giving Tuesday is the annual international day of charitable giving that takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. CHLA is one of the many non-profit organizations joining the #GivingTuesdayNow movement.

Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is ranked the top children’s hospital in California and fifth in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll of children’s hospitals. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. The hospital also leads the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital of its kind in the western United States. The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles encompasses basic, translational and clinical research conducted at CHLA. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and visit our blog for families (CHLA.org/blog) and our research blog (ResearCHLABlog.org).

