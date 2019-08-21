Children's Online Mathematics Thinking Education Platform—VIPThink is Rising in China

These years, online education for children has been developing very rapidly in China. Many online education brands, including VIPKID, have received worldwide attention. Recently, other innovative and typical online mathematics thinking education platforms for children aged between 3 to 12, especially VIPThink, have also risen in china.

The online mathematics thinking courses for children adopt gamified learning contents and interactive teaching methods to enlighten children’s mathematics thinking. Taking VIPThink as an example, the course introduces a Chinese animation IP "Super Wings" which has been viewed around 25 billion times online, and this helps to stimulate children's learning interest and enthusiasm.

By far, VIPThink has around 100,000 premium students with an estimated revenue of 350 million yuan; the number of VIPThink’s full-time teachers have reached 1000, and 100% of them hold the teaching qualifications required by the Chinese government.

In January 2019, VIPThink announced the completion of A round financing of $15 million. The investment was led by DCM and followed by Innovation Workshop, an old shareholder. In March 2018, VIPThink completed tens of millions of yuan for pre-A round financing.

Children’s online mathematics thinking education is also flourishing in China, and there are two reasons. One reason is Chinese government's advocacy of quality education, while the cultivation of "mathematics thinking" is a positive response to quality education, which can help children exercise their thinking ability by learning mathematics. The other reason is the rapid development of technology in China’s online education industry. For example, VIPThink allows 4-6 children to interact with their teachers through interesting coursewares in live teaching videos. By far, VIPThink has also launched AI-based thinking training courses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005250/en/