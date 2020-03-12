Log in
Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024|Growing Penetration in Organized Retail to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/12/2020 | 11:01pm GMT

Technavio has been monitoring the children's and infant wear market and it is poised to grow by USD 86.38 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005597/en/

Technavio has announced its latest research report titled Global Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing penetration in organized retail will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing penetration in organized retail has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Children's and Infant Wear Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Apparel
  • Footwear

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30139

Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our children's and infant wear market report covers the following areas:

  • Children's and Infant Wear Market Size
  • Children's and Infant Wear Market Trends
  • Children's and Infant Wear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies emergence of omni-channel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the children's and infant wear market growth during the next few years.

Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the children's and infant wear market, including some of the vendors such as Benetton Group, Carter’s, Gap, Hanesbrands and RALPH LAUREN. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the children's and infant wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist children's and infant wear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the children's and infant wear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
  • The growth of the children's and infant wear market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of children's and infant wear market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2020-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of omni-channel retailing
  • Strengthening of luxury children's wear and infant wear market
  • Rise in number of private label brands

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Benetton Group
  • Carter’s
  • Gap
  • Hanesbrands
  • RALPH LAUREN

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
