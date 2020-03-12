Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024|Growing Penetration in Organized Retail to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the children's and infant wear market and it is poised to grow by USD 86.38 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growing penetration in organized retail will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing penetration in organized retail has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Children's and Infant Wear Market is segmented as below:
Product
Distribution Channel
Geographic Segmentation
Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our children's and infant wear market report covers the following areas:
Children's and Infant Wear Market Size
Children's and Infant Wear Market Trends
Children's and Infant Wear Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies emergence of omni-channel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the children's and infant wear market growth during the next few years.
Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the children's and infant wear market, including some of the vendors such as Benetton Group, Carter’s, Gap, Hanesbrands and RALPH LAUREN. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the children's and infant wear market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Children's and Infant Wear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist children's and infant wear market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the children's and infant wear market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
The growth of the children's and infant wear market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of children's and infant wear market vendors
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2020-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Market segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Footwear - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
-
Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
Market segmentation by distribution channel
Comparison by distribution channel
-
-
-
Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Americas - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emergence of omni-channel retailing
Strengthening of luxury children's wear and infant wear market
Rise in number of private label brands
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Benetton Group
Carter’s
Gap
Hanesbrands
RALPH LAUREN
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
