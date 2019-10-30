Chile Cancels APEC Summit, Where U.S. Hoped to Sign Deal With China -- 2nd update

By William Mauldin in Washington and Ryan Dube in Lima, Peru

The cancellation of an Asia-Pacific summit is complicating efforts by the U.S. and China to complete and sign a limited trade agreement designed to keep new tariffs at bay.

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Wednesday said his government had canceled a November summit of nations from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in the Chilean capital of Santiago to focus on restoring order and security after protests against inequality descended into violence. The government also scrapped a United Nations climate-change conference, known as COP 25, that was planned for early December.

The White House had been hoping to have a so-called phase-one trade deal ready by mid-November, when it could be signed by President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Negotiators for both sides have been working to craft a detailed version of an agreement-in-principle that Mr. Trump announced this month. The deal is set to include major purchases by China of American agricultural products, rules to deter currency manipulation, some provisions to prevent the theft of intellectual property and a few other issues.

The so-called minideal isn't expected to solve major structural overhauls to China's economy, including curbing government subsidies or preventing the forced transfer of foreign technology when companies enter the Chinese market, people following the talks said. Those issues would be tackled in possible future phases if both sides agree to continue.

Still, business groups were counting on the completion of the phase-one deal in coming weeks -- and a high-profile signing ceremony to show both sides were serious -- to halt the Trump administration's plans to impose major new tariffs on imported cellphones, apparel and other Chinese goods starting Dec. 15.

The White House said negotiators, led by U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, would continue to work toward completing the limited deal.

"We look forward to completing phase one of the historic trade deal with China within the same time frame, and when we have an announcement, we'll let you know," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

Still, it isn't clear that negotiators have bridged gaps on thorny issues, including an enforcement mechanism U.S. officials say will help ensure China follows through on its commitments.

Officials also may need to find a time and place for Messrs. Trump and Xi to sign the deal.

"Although it's a trade agreement, it's a political arrangement, and therefore it requires the personal imprimatur of the two countries' top leaders," said Scott Kennedy, senior trade expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. "They still would have to choose another venue."

Setting up another meeting in the near future could be tricky because of sensitivities in both countries about conceding too much to the other at a time of heightened disagreement on security, economic and trade issues. APEC was seen as nearly ideal, since Messrs. Trump and Xi were both expected to attend alongside with other world leaders, reducing bilateral tensions, people following the talks said.

"While the cancellation of the APEC summit may complicate things, I would expect the U.S. trade representative's office to keep working with China to achieve the phase-one results," said Stephen Vaughn, former chief counsel at the trade representative's office and a partner at law firm King & Spalding LLP.

Chile has been rocked by days of protests and rioting that have caused several deaths and destruction of property, leading the center-right Mr. Piñera to initially declare a state of emergency, implement a curfew and deploy soldiers into the streets.

"This is a very difficult decision that has caused us a lot of pain because we understand the importance that APEC and the COP have for Chile and for the world," Mr. Piñera said in announcing the cancellations from the La Moneda presidential palace.

The unrest in Chile was sparked by a fare increase in Santiago's subway, one of Latin America's most modern mass-transit systems. Large protests have continued as Mr. Piñera canceled the fare increase, announced new policies to reduce inequality in the nation of 17 million people and shuffled his cabinet. More than a million people demonstrated in Santiago on Friday, the biggest protest since the country's return to democracy 30 years ago.

--Alex Leary in Washington contributed to this article.

Write to William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com and Ryan Dube at ryan.dube@dowjones.com