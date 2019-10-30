Log in
Chile Cancels APEC Summit, Where U.S. Hoped to Sign Deal With China -- Update

10/30/2019 | 12:30pm EDT

By Ryan Dube and William Mauldin

Chile's president, Sebastián Piñera, said his government had canceled plans to host an Asia-Pacific trade summit amid antigovernment protests, clouding prospects for the speedy conclusion of a "phase one" trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

Mr. Piñera said the government canceled a November summit of nations from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in the Chilean capital of Santiago to focus on restoring order and security after protests against inequality descended into violence. The government also canceled a United Nations climate-change conference, known as COP 25, that was planned for early December.

The White House had been hoping to have a "phase one" trade deal ready by mid-November, when it could be signed by President Trump and China's president, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of APEC. Negotiators for both sides are working to craft a detailed version of an agreement in principle that Mr. Trump said this month would include large purchases of American agricultural products, rules to deter currency manipulation, some provisions to prevent the theft of intellectual property and a few other issues.

Chile has been rocked by days of protests and rioting that have caused several deaths and destruction of property, leading the center-right Mr. Piñera to initially declare a state of emergency, implement a curfew and deploy soldiers into the streets.

"This is a very difficult decision that has caused us a lot of pain because we understand the importance that APEC and the COP have for Chile and for the world," Mr. Piñera said in announcing the cancellations from the La Moneda presidential palace.

The unrest in Chile was sparked by a fare increase in Santiago's subway, one of Latin America's most modern metros. Large protests have continued as Mr. Piñera canceled the fare increase, announced new policies to reduce inequality in the nation of 17 million people and shuffled his cabinet. More than a million people demonstrated in Santiago on Friday in the biggest protest since the country's return to democracy 30 years ago.

While the APEC summit's cancellation takes some pressure off American and Chinese negotiators to come up with a detailed agreement, U.S. and Chinese officials will continue to feel some heat from business groups and Republican lawmakers opposed to the tariffs to hammer out a framework before Dec. 15, when the U.S. is set to impose tariffs on major categories of consumer goods imported from China, including cellphones and apparel. In the past both sides have relied on the relationship of Messrs. Trump and Xi to bridge gaps and calm tensions.

Write to Ryan Dube at ryan.dube@dowjones.com and William Mauldin at william.mauldin@wsj.com

