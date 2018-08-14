Log in
Chile: Young people fight against new precarious work law

08/14/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

On the 9th of August about 700 people gathered in Santiago to protest against the 'Labor Statute for Young Students'- a new annex to the labour law which limits the rights of young workers between 18 and 24 years old in Chile.

Workers of the National Federation of Workers in Construction, Wood, Services and Allied Sectors (FETRACOMA) along with its union SINTEC, took part in the great march against the initiative.

'Young strikers were repressed by a huge contingent of Special Forces, but FETRACOMA will continue to fight for fair and real working conditions for young people in Chile', said Jorge Hernández, President of FETRACOMA and the BWI Ad Hoc Youth Group for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The initiative seeks to encourage hiring of young students, but the International Labor Organization (ILO) has warned about the non-payment of overtime and instability that the law creates. The initiative will not affect not only lower the income, but also the possibility of receiving a decent pension due to non-contribution to the system of national security. It ignores the principle of employment stability and denies the possibility of accessing social benefits. The possibility of hiring students could also replace permanent jobs.

Disclaimer

BWI - Building and Wood Worker's International published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 18:00:05 UTC
