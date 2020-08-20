Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chile lithium producer SQM posts record sales, profits plagued by low prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/20/2020 | 02:40pm EDT

SANTIAGO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chilean miner SQM achieved record second-quarter sales of lithium even as low prices ravaged profits, the world's No. 2 producer of the metal used in electric car batteries said on Wednesday.

SQM said it sold more than 12,600 tonnes of lithium in April through June, up 45% from the first three months of the year.

Its Chile operations continued to churn out the white metal even as the coronavirus pandemic hits its peak in the South American nation, the company said.

"We have met or exceeded all internal production goals which included record production levels of lithium carbonate,” Chief Executive Ricardo Ramos said in a statement.

"We still believe that our sales volumes for the year will exceed the sales volumes reported during 2019, thus increasing our market share," Ramos added.

Production was in line with an annual rate of 70,000 tonnes, the company said, allowing it to build higher levels of inventory ahead of an expected demand boom.

Net income, however, plunged 27.6% year-on-year to $50.8 million, dragged down by prices, which SQM said fell 45% in the first six months of 2020 versus the previous year.

Supply swamped demand earlier this year, undercutting prices and hammering the earnings of top lithium producers.

"We believe that prices will be lower during the second half of the year compared to the prices observed in the first half of the year, although sales volumes should be higher," Ramos said.

Total revenue for the company, also a specialty fertilizer producer, fell 7.2% to $458.5 million in the quarter. Revenue from lithium fell 38%.

SQM last week lost a key legal battle, forcing it back to the drawing board on an environmental compliance plan to make amends for over-pumping lithium-rich brine from the Atacama salt flat.

Ramos said on an earnings call on Thursday SQM had already begun working on the new plan. The previous iteration required three years of work to garner approval from regulators and had a price tag of $25 million.

"We hope and we´re sure that we´re going to obtain all the necessary approvals of the new plan in the coming months," Ramos said.

The company said its lithium capacity expansion projects in Chile remained on track and would be completed by the end of 2021. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Fabian Cambero Editing by David Holmes and Marguerita Choy)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:11pU.S. Asks U.N. Security Council to Restore Sanctions on Iran
DJ
03:10pCalifornia appeals court says uber, lyft need to consent to stay of injunction by aug. 25-filing
RE
03:06pCalifornia appeals court allows uber, lyft to classify drivers as contractors while court considers case -filing
RE
02:58pCanada outlines plan to move unemployed off COVID-19 emergency benefits
RE
02:45pMinnesota fields thrive though Iowa derecho damage continues on crop tour
RE
02:45pCanada expanded jobless safety net seen costing c$37 billion over next year - senior official
RE
02:40pChile lithium producer SQM posts record sales, profits plagued by low prices
RE
02:38pCanada to expand its traditional employment benefit program on sept 27 to include self-employed, gig workers, caregivers, others for one year - employment minister
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DIGITAL CHINA GROUP CO., LTD. : In U.S.-China tech war, investors bet on China's localisation push
2SCHAEFFLER : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SCHAEFFLER AG: Schaeffler AG Plans Creation of New Authorized Ca..
3BP PLC : Premier Oil lays out plan to extend debt facilities, posts first-half loss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : publishes H1 2020 Shareholder Letter and Financial Results
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Announces June Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group