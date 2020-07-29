Chile rules out privatization of state-owned mining giant Codelco

SANTIAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Chilean government ruled
out on Wednesday the privatization of state-owned mining giant
Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, after a small
group of lawmakers proposed to sell it off to raise funds for
the coronavirus response.
An internal document attributed to the far-right Independent
Democratic Union (UDI) party and leaked to Chilean media on
Tuesday suggested selling it off among a series of measures to
raise money for Chile´s dwindling coffers amid the pandemic.
"Faced with the statements of some deputies who suggested
the privatization of Codelco, I want to say emphatically that it
is not part of the government program of the President
(Sebastián) Piñera," said Minister of Mining Baldo Prokurica.
"Even in the extraordinary circumstances generated by the
pandemic ... I totally rule out that there is an initiative in
this matter," Prokurica said in a statement.
The Federation of Copper Workers (FTC), which groups
together unions of the world's largest copper miner, also
rejected the proposal on Tuesday, saying it would "bring Codelco
to a halt before accepting any privatization attempt."
Chileans have often debated the privatization of Codelco,
but the company continues to turn over all of its profits to the
state.
The UDI internal document highlighted that the company,
nationalized in 1971 by the socialist president Salvador
Allende, in 2014 had a market value of about $50.5 billion.
"Privatizing the company would generate a very relevant
income for the state, which could be used for social benefits.
Moreover, privatization could continue generating income for the
state through the collection of taxes and royalties," the
document said.
The Chilean government has announced a series of social
measures to support poor and working-class Chileans since the
outbreak of the coronavirus in March, with a price tag worth
around 12% of gross domestic product.
(Reporting by Dave Sherwood
Editing by Marguerita Choy)