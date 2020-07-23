Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Chile's Antofagasta, Zaldivar mine workers extend contract talks to avoid strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 12:37am EDT

One of the world's largest copper producers, Chilean miner Antofagasta, and workers at its Zaldivar mine decided to extend government-mediated talks for a new union contract and avoid a strike, a union source said on Wednesday night.

The workers at the mine entered mediation with the government over salaries and benefits on July 15, in a last-ditch bid to stave off a strike amid a coronavirus outbreak in the South American nation.

"Mediation was extended to see the results of the assemblies," the source told Reuters, referring to workers' meetings to discuss a company proposal.

Antofagasta declined immediate comment.

Chilean law allows the workers and the company to extend talks again after five days of mediation if an agreement is not reached.

Zaldivar, which is co-owned by Barrick Gold Corp, accounts for about 2% of Chile's annual copper production.

By Fabian Cambero
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA PLC -0.34% 1033.5 Delayed Quote.12.73%
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION 0.68% 38.25 Delayed Quote.58.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:58aDASSAULT SYSTEMES : Systèmes and Bouygues Construction Reinforce Their Commitment to Reinvent the Construction Industry
GL
12:56aBBK BSC : discloses its financial results for the half year ended 30th June 2020
PU
12:56aCHRISTINE LAGARDE :  Interview with The Washington Post
PU
12:55aREC Silicon - Second quarter 2020 results
GL
12:55aGreenbriar Comments on Recent Controversy on Social Media
NE
12:51aMETCASH : 23 July 2020 Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
12:51aDEVEX RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2020
PU
12:51aBCPG, Keppel Consortium Secures Contract Worth S$329 Million
DJ
12:46aChina's STAR Market doubles Nasdaq's gains this year, new benchmark shows
RE
12:46aFoodservice in key Australian markets
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2MULLEN GROUP LTD. : MULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
3TESLA, INC. : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
4EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED : EVOLUTION MINING : June 2020 Quarterly Results Presentation
5NEWCREST MINING LIMITED : NEWCREST MINING : June 2020 Quarterly Report
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group