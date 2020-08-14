Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chile's Pinera touts support for middle class during coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

SANTIAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Friday that more than one million people had received the government's $626 spot payment aimed at staving off the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and it had approved more than 550,000 requests for soft loans of up to $815.

Pinera said in total, three out of four Chileans - 14 million people - were at present beneficiaries of some form of social support.

His center-right government faced massive protests last year over social inequality and has in recent months announced emergency measures responding to the pandemic including spot payments, soft loan, mortgage payment holidays and rent subsidies worth more than 11% of GDP.

The lockdown associated with the virus outbreak has hammered Chile's commerce, service and tourism sectors, driven unemployment to 11% and led the central bank to project an economic contraction of between 5.5 and 7.5% this year.

To date, Pinera said, more than a million middle-income Chileans who lost at least 30% of their income had received payouts of $626 while 2.4 million lower-income households had received a payment of $96.

He said 550,000 applications for the government's soft loans scheme, paying $815, had been approved, and another $10bn had been approved in loans to small and medium businesses.

Responding to accusations by civil society groups and opposition politicians of excessive red tape in accessing the help, he blamed "massive demand at the start."

Last month, Chilean lawmakers passed a wildly popular bill allowing citizens to withdraw 10% of their savings from the country’s private pension funds.

The bill had been staunchly opposed by the government which said it would harm the economy and future pensions payouts and people should lean on its own offerings instead.

To date, payments of $8.23 billion dollars have been made to more than six million people who requested the partial withdrawal of their funds, according to the Superintendency of Pensions. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Aislinn Laing Editing by Alistair Bell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Reaches a Staff-Level Agreement with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan on an Extended Credit Facility Arrangement sitecoreitem
PU
05:18pU.S. oil producer Hess cutting about 10% of workforce -sources
RE
05:18pFinancials Up As Treasury Yields Hold Near Recent Highs -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:17pSaudi PIF invests $4.7 billion in exchange traded funds in second quarter, cuts blue-chip stakes
RE
05:17pConsumer Cos Flat After Strong Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pHealth Care Down On Vaccine Hedging -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:14pCalifornia posts final regulations under landmark digital privacy law impacting consumers, businesses
RE
05:13pChile's Pinera touts support for middle class during coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold set for worst week since March, pressured by high yields
2SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S : Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S raises its full year guidance
3Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac raises $213 million in IPO
4LOTUS BAKERIES NV : LOTUS BAKERIES: Half-year results 2020
5BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS, INC. : BIOXCEL THERAPEUTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group