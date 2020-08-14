Chile's Pinera touts support for middle class during coronavirus

SANTIAGO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Chilean President Sebastian
Pinera said on Friday that more than one million people had
received the government's $626 spot payment aimed at staving off
the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and it had
approved more than 550,000 requests for soft loans of up to
$815.
Pinera said in total, three out of four Chileans - 14
million people - were at present beneficiaries of some form of
social support.
His center-right government faced massive protests last year
over social inequality and has in recent months announced
emergency measures responding to the pandemic including spot
payments, soft loan, mortgage payment holidays and rent
subsidies worth more than 11% of GDP.
The lockdown associated with the virus outbreak has hammered
Chile's commerce, service and tourism sectors, driven
unemployment to 11% and led the central bank to project an
economic contraction of between 5.5 and 7.5% this year.
To date, Pinera said, more than a million middle-income
Chileans who lost at least 30% of their income had received
payouts of $626 while 2.4 million lower-income households had
received a payment of $96.
He said 550,000 applications for the government's soft loans
scheme, paying $815, had been approved, and another $10bn had
been approved in loans to small and medium businesses.
Responding to accusations by civil society groups and
opposition politicians of excessive red tape in accessing the
help, he blamed "massive demand at the start."
Last month, Chilean lawmakers passed a wildly popular bill
allowing citizens to withdraw 10% of their savings from the
country’s private pension funds.
The bill had been staunchly opposed by the government which
said it would harm the economy and future pensions payouts and
people should lean on its own offerings instead.
To date, payments of $8.23 billion dollars have been made to
more than six million people who requested the partial
withdrawal of their funds, according to the Superintendency of
Pensions.
