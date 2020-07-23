Chile's congress approves controversial pensions drawdown bill

SANTIAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - Chile's Congress on Thursday gave its final approval to a bill that allows citizens to withdraw 10% of their pension savings to help ease the economic pain wrought by the coronavirus outbreak.

The controversial bill, which was overwhelmingly approved in a second vote Thursday afternoon in the Chamber of Deputies, now moves to President Sebastian Pinera for his final signature.

A total of 116 deputies voted in favor of the bill, with 28 voting against and five abstentions. A significant number of the 71-strong ruling coalition bloc voted in favor, despite the government's opposition to the bill.

The chamber erupted in cheers and clapping following the approval, with supporters of the bill chanting "no more AFP" - a reference to the long-running campaign to tear up Chile's much-mimicked defined contribution Pension Funds Administrators (AFP) system. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood, Editing by Franklin and Richard Chang)