Chile threatens striking truckers with security law after breakdown in talks

SANTIAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Chilean government on
Monday threatened to invoke a state security law to penalise
striking truck drivers blocking arterial routes and damaging
supply chains after talks between the two sides broke down.
Chile's interior minister Victor Perez said the government
had made a "serious and all-encompassing" offer of greater
security for the industry, without giving further details.
Truckers are on their fifth day of strike action over
violence in the country's south and want a raft of law and order
bills fast-tracked through congress.
"We believe the rejection of this proposal is a mistake,
since they promised a peaceful demonstration that unfortunately
has given rise to instances of supply chain interruption and
road blockades," Perez said.
The state security law is invoked during public protests or
mobilizations and allows penalties of up to 10 years
imprisonment for those who threaten state security.
The truckers, backed by some agricultural and logging
unions, are protesting over a spike in attacks on transport
trucks and factories in recent months in and around the southern
Araucania, a south-central region of Chile that has long been
convulsed by a simmering conflict between the indigenous Mapuche
and the Chilean government.
The strike is being led by the Confederation of Chilean
Cargo Transport (CNTC), one of the country's three main truckers
unions.
Jose Villagran, the CNTC's vice-president, told local media
on Monday the government had offered "crumbs" and he wanted to
negotiate with interior minister Perez directly.
"We truckers don't want crumbs," he said, according to Mega
Noticias news site. "We work on the highways, we have a lot of
stamina, I don't think the government is able to hold out for
longer than we can."
Earlier on Monday, Agriculture Minister Antonio Walker said
two of the country's 16 regions were experiencing supply chain
problems, while access had slowed to San Antonio port, one of
the two biggest in the fruit, salmon and copper-exporting
nation.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing; editing by Richard Pullin)