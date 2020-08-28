Chile will not let striking truckers block main highways -president

SANTIAGO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Chile's president Sebastian
Pinera on Friday insisted that truck drivers will not be allowed
to block major highways while they strike to protest attacks on
them in the country's restive Arauncania province.
"We are not going to allow the taking of the highways or the
interruption of the supply of food, medicine, ambulances,
medical personnel or other goods," said Pinera.
He said officials were in intense dialogue with truckers
unions on their second day of an "indefinite" protest over
insecurity in Arauncania, and the slow track of security reforms
through Congress.
He appealed to legislators to "get cracking" on passing the
reforms, but added that anyone endangering lives in the COVID-19
pandemic would be punished.
His comments came after complaints that truck drivers were
from Thursday able to assemble overnight when a military curfew
was in force, and blockages on key highways raising fears of
supply chain interruptions as the country struggles to get back
in its feet after a peak of COVID infections.
On Friday the blockages continued, though the government
described these as "sporadic."
Health minister Enrique Paris told a press conference on
Friday he was "very concerned" after being told of ambulances
being diverted and doctors unable to get to work.
"I call on the truckers to free the way for health
personnel, ambulances and trucks carrying medical equipment or
medicines," he said.
Chile`s Prosecutor` s Office said it had opened
investigations into cases of blockages since the strike started
on Thursday.
The Confederation of Chilean Cargo Transport (CNTC), leading
the strike, insisted it would not cut supply chains but that
wanted more "concrete" solutions from government.
Jose Villagran, the CNTC's vice-president, called for the
government to declare a state of exception in Araucania.
"The constitution permits the president to declare such when
there is uncontrolled crime or terrorism and he has not done
so," he said.
The Araucania has seen a spike in attacks on transport
trucks and factories in recent months. The south-central region
of Chile has long been convulsed by a simmering conflict between
the indigenous Mapuche and the Chilean government.
On Thursday, log cabins in a rural area outside the regional
capital Temuco belonging to the parents of Fuad Chahin, the
leader of Chile`s Christian Democrats party, were broken into a
torched by a masked gang, Chahin said on social media.
