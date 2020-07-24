Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Chilean health minister sets gradual lifting of Santiago lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

SANTIAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Coronavirus lockdowns for parts of the Chilean capital Santiago will be gradually lifted from Tuesday, July 28, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on Friday.

Residents in the less populous and wealthier eastern suburbs of the capital will be allowed to gather in small groups and leave their homes without the police permission previously required during weekdays and outside nighttime curfew hours, he said.

Nationwide, the number of cases and hospitalizations have continued to fall over successive days, health authorities said. On Friday, they confirmed 341,304 cases and 8,914 deaths, along with a record 21,071 coronavirus tests.

Chile ranks eighth in the world for its coronavirus caseload, according to a Reuters tally.

Lockdowns will be lifted in the Santiago suburbs of Las Condes, Vitacura, Lo Barnechea, Vitacura, Nunoa and La Reina along with the outlying towns of Colina, Til Til and San Felipe and the seaport of San Antonio. (Reporting by Aislinn Laing Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:51pThe Bureau of Land Management will begin the Nevada Wild Horse Range HMA Emergency Wild Horse gather
PU
02:51pEDA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION : U.S. Department of Commerce Invests $1.8 Million to Make Infrastructure Improvements to Support Tribal Business Development in Spokane, Washington, Opportunity Zone
PU
02:44pAs U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan
RE
02:38pWHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000
RE
02:37pWall Street slides as Intel dives, earnings and pandemic weigh
RE
02:26pBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Federal Reserve Board finalizes rule that implements technical, clarifying updates to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) procedures and changes to rules for the disclosure of confidential supervisory information (CSI)
PU
02:24pMcDonald's will require customers to wear masks in U.S. restaurants
RE
02:21pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : For the Week Ending July 17, 2020
PU
02:19pWHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 284,000
RE
02:19pWorld health organization reports record single-day increase in global coronavirus cases, rising by 284,196 in 24 hours -situation report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Moderna loses challenge to Arbutus patent on vaccine technology
2GOLD : Global shares retreat globally on U.S.-China tensions, gold soars
3EQUINOR ASA : Equinor beats earnings forecasts as refinery and trading shines
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repaya..
5INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Shares Down After 7nm Chip Delay; 2Q Earnings, Revenue Beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group