Chilean health minister sets gradual lifting of Santiago lockdown

SANTIAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Coronavirus lockdowns for
parts of the Chilean capital Santiago will be gradually lifted
from Tuesday, July 28, Health Minister Enrique Paris said on
Friday.
Residents in the less populous and wealthier eastern suburbs
of the capital will be allowed to gather in small groups and
leave their homes without the police permission previously
required during weekdays and outside nighttime curfew hours, he
said.
Nationwide, the number of cases and hospitalizations have
continued to fall over successive days, health authorities said.
On Friday, they confirmed 341,304 cases and 8,914 deaths, along
with a record 21,071 coronavirus tests.
Chile ranks eighth in the world for its coronavirus
caseload, according to a Reuters tally.
Lockdowns will be lifted in the Santiago suburbs of Las
Condes, Vitacura, Lo Barnechea, Vitacura, Nunoa and La Reina
along with the outlying towns of Colina, Til Til and San Felipe
and the seaport of San Antonio.
(Reporting by Aislinn Laing
Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Chang)