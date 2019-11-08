Chili Dogs for Charity at Pink's to Celebrate their 80th Anniversary! Iconic Hot Dog Stand to the Stars Thanks LA for 80 Years!

Pink’s Hot Dogs:
WHO: Pink’s Hot Dog stand, a Hollywood Legend Since 1939, is celebrating its 80th year in business by selling CHILI DOGS FOR CHARITY for 80 cents for 80 minutes for 8 days starting November 8th at 8 p.m. and 100% of the proceeds will go to charity. The limit per customer is 8.
WHAT: To commemorate the 80th anniversary of this family owned and operated hot dog stand, the Pink family has invited various celebrities to Pink’s on each night of its 8 day celebration and will be giving 100% of the proceeds of the chili dog sale to the charity of the celebrities’ choice. A few of the celebrities coming to Pink’s are LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, both arriving on the night of November 8th, and thereafter on other nights Pink’s has invited other celebrities.
WHEN: The Chili Dogs for Charity sale will start Friday, November 8, and will run for 8 nights at 8 p.m. for 80 minutes until November 15th.
WHERE: Pink’s Hot Dogs is located near the corner of La Brea and Melrose in Hollywood. The corner was recently designated by the LA City Council “Pink’s Square.”
WHY: Pink’s is thanking Los Angeles for 80 years. Pink’s was started by Paul and Betty Pink in 1939 with just a pushcart and a $50 loan. In those days, Pink’s offered curb service. Hot dogs were 10 cents and Cokes were a nickel. Today Pink’s sells over 1500 hot dogs a day and is famous for its wide variety of 40 hot dog combinations on the menu and its celebrity wall of fame with over 200 personalities who have dined at Pink’s over the years. Orson Welles holds the record for the most hot dogs consumed at one sitting – 18.
HOW: To launch the celebration on November 8th at 8 p.m. Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Philharmonic Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel will pay tribute to Pink’s 80 year history by greeting Pink’s customers lined up for the 80 cent chili dogs for charity.
After the 8th, the schedule for the celebration includes:
November 9 – Entertainment reporter George Pennacchio
November 10 – Dancer and Singer JoJo Siwa
November 11 – George Lopez
November 12 – Justin Turner of the LA Dodgers
November 13 – Five players on the LAFC soccer team
November 14 - LA Councilmembers Paul Koretz, Mitch O’Farrell and David Ryu
November 15 – The Pasadena Rose Queen and her Court
