Chilling Out: 10 Frozen Recipes for Summer

Summer is the season to enjoy all of the delicious frozen treats - ice cream, popsicles, sorbet and more! Here are 10 of our favorite frozen recipes that can be easily made depending on which sweeteners you have on hand. Scroll to the end of this post for a couple of low-sugar and Keto-friendly recipes.

Popsicles

We can't think of a better way to get your daily greens in than with Green Juice Popsicles made with Wholesome Organic White Honey. These work well to give kids an extra nutrient boost too. Make a big batch and enjoy all summer.

Looking for something a little more indulgent? Gluten-Free Horchata Popsicles made with Wholesome Organic Coconut Palm Sugar come together with very little prep work.

Sorbet

Dark Chocolate Sorbet is made with Wholesome Organic Blue Agave and -surprise- bananas, making it a satisfying but lighter dessert choice.

Strawberry-Black Pepper Sorbet made with Wholesome Organic Cane Sugar provides an unexpected but delicious flavor combination that's sure to delight guests.

Honey Orange Tea Sorbet made with Wholesome Organic Honey is a refreshing treat to serve on a hot summer's afternoon.

Ice Cream

You can't go wrong with Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches. This classic treat is made with Wholesome Organic Cane Sugar and Brown Sugar. Watch them disappear!

Impress your guests with an indulgent Bananas Foster with Ice Cream recipe created by Chef Gale Gland.

Low Sugar

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade is a refreshing beverage made with Wholesome Organic Stevia. Bonus: This recipe is naturally Vegan and gluten-free too.

Keto Pina Colada Frozen Custard Parfait is made with our Organic ZeroSugar Erythritol. It doesn't contain any hidden fillers or sugar so it's perfect for ketogenic, low carb recipes.

Spiked

Hosting an adults only party? Strawberry Pineapple Spiked Popsicles come together with just four ingredients - pineapple juice, fresh strawberries, Wholesome Organic Cane Sugar, and your favorite vodka or rum. Customize the recipe to your preferences.

What's your favorite frozen dessert? Share it with us by tagging #WholesomeSweet or @WholesomeSweet