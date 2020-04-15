China 1Q Foreign Direct Investment Fell 12.8%

BEIJING--China attracted $31.2 billion of foreign direct investment in the first quarter, down 12.8% from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

In March, China's FDI declined 14.1% in yuan terms, 11.5 percentage points lower than February's decline, the ministry said.

China has rolled out measures to stabilize foreign investment after the spread of the coronavirus hindered global trade and investment. The country's FDI rose 2.2% to $12.68 billion in January.

