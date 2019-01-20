China 2018 GDP Grows 6.6%, Slowest Since 1990

BEIJING-China's gross domestic product grew 6.6% in 2018, meeting Beijing's growth target but marking the lowest growth since 1990, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

In fourth quarter, China's GDP rose 6.4% from a year earlier, down slightly from the 6.5% growth in the third quarter. The increase was in line with a median 6.4% gain forecast by a Wall Street Journal poll of 13 economists.

China's statistic bureau last week revised down the country's GDP growth in 2017 to 6.8% from the preliminary figure of 6.9% that it released nearly a year ago. The revision was believed to have provided a more favorable lower base of comparison for China's GDP growth in 2018 when Beijing set the annual growth target at 6.5%.

-- Lin Zhu