Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China 2018 GDP Grows 6.6%, Slowest Since 1990

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 09:18pm EST

BEIJING-China's gross domestic product grew 6.6% in 2018, meeting Beijing's growth target but marking the lowest growth since 1990, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

In fourth quarter, China's GDP rose 6.4% from a year earlier, down slightly from the 6.5% growth in the third quarter. The increase was in line with a median 6.4% gain forecast by a Wall Street Journal poll of 13 economists.

China's statistic bureau last week revised down the country's GDP growth in 2017 to 6.8% from the preliminary figure of 6.9% that it released nearly a year ago. The revision was believed to have provided a more favorable lower base of comparison for China's GDP growth in 2018 when Beijing set the annual growth target at 6.5%.

-- Lin Zhu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:18pChina's 2018 oil refinery output, December gas production hit records
RE
10:15pOil firms as China's slowdown not as steep as some expected
RE
10:11pOil firms as China's slowdown not as steep as some expected
RE
09:41pChina December daily crude steel output at lowest since March
RE
09:29pOil dips as China's economy slows. but OPEC-led cuts support
RE
09:24pChina December Value-Added Industrial Output Up 5.7%
DJ
09:18pChina 2018 GDP Grows 6.6%, Slowest Since 1990
DJ
01/18LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
01/18USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Jan 18
DJ
01/18Materials Up as Trade Talk Buoys Copper, Chicken Producers -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : denies media report on accord to extract lithium
2Oil dips as China's economy slows. but OPEC-led cuts support
3Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
4GUDOU : Announcements and Notices - Disposal of Shares by Controlling Shareholder and Directors
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 22

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.