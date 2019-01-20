Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China 2018 Housing Sales Up 14.7% on Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 09:53pm EST

BEIJING--Housing sales growth in China slowed slightly last year, and many economists project the downturn to deepen this year.

For the full year of 2018, housing sales by value rose 14.7% from a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. That compared with a 14.8% gain in the first 11 months of 2018.

In December alone, housing sales rose 13.6% from a year earlier, compared with a 13.3% gain in November.

Economists say China's property market growth momentum may slow this year as household savings decline and household leverage is much higher in smaller cities. A government cash subsidy program that had propped up prices in those smaller cities is also set to downsize, withdrawing support from the real estate market.

Additionally, while individual cities have some discretion to loosen property-buying control policies, economists don't expect country-wide easing or credit stimulus to boost slackening growth as in previous property downturns because of concerns around another rapid debt build-up and out-of-control home prices.

Property investment, including commercial and residential real estate, rose 9.5% in 2018 to 12 trillion yuan, compared with a 9.7% increase for the first 11 months of the year.

Construction starts rose 17.2% from a year earlier in 2018, compared with 16.8% expansion in the year through November.

Write to Dominique Fong at dominique.fong@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:19pAVA AGRI FOOD & VETERINARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPOR : Recall of “Da Ji Da Li” Peanut Puff
PU
10:18pChina's December property investment slows in sign of fatigue for key GDP driver
RE
10:18pChina's 2018 oil refinery output, December gas production hit records
RE
10:15pOil firms as China's slowdown not as steep as some expected
RE
10:13pToyota, Panasonic setting up EV battery JV amid rising China competition
RE
10:11pOil firms as China's slowdown not as steep as some expected
RE
09:54pChina's economy cools in fourth quarter, 2018 growth at 28-year low
RE
09:53pChina 2018 Housing Sales Up 14.7% on Year
DJ
09:45pChina's economy cools in fourth quarter, 2018 growth hits 28-year low
RE
09:45pChina Annual Economic Growth Rate Is Slowest Since 1990
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : denies media report on accord to extract lithium
2Oil dips as China's economy slows. but OPEC-led cuts support
3Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
4GUDOU : Announcements and Notices - Disposal of Shares by Controlling Shareholder and Directors
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 22

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.