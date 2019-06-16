Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China 2018 thermal power investment lowest since 2004 -association

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/16/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's total investment in thermal power construction last year fell to its lowest level since 2004, according to data from an official industry group, as the country tried to restrict investment in polluting projects.

The China Electricity Council (CEC), which represents power generators, plant builders and equipment manufacturers, said investment in new thermal power plants reached 78.6 billion yuan ($11.35 billion) in 2018, down 8.3% on the year and amounting to 28% of total spending in the sector.

Of the total, coal-fired capacity investment stood at 6.44 billion yuan, down 8.8% on the year, CEC said in a report published late on Friday.

Total power investment fell 3.9% on the year to 278.7 billion yuan. Spending on hydropower construction rose 12.7% to 70 billion yuan, while nuclear investment inched down 1.6% to 44.7 billion yuan.

However, policies aimed at curbing overcapacity and tackling a subsidy payment shortfall meant that solar power investment plummeted 27.4% to 20.7 billion yuan in 2018, while wind power also dropped 5.2% to 64.6 billion yuan.

China has vowed to reduce its dependence on polluting fossil fuels, and it aims to bring the share of coal in its overall energy mix to 58 percent by next year, down from 68.5% in 2012.

China will aim to bring that share down to 50-53% by 2025, the official China Daily reported last month, citing experts involved in drawing up the country's next five-year plan.

However, a recent study claimed China had resumed construction on more than 50 gigawatts (GW) of suspended coal-fired power projects last year, and warned China could still build an additional 290 GW of capacity.

($1 = 6.9247 yuan)

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:14pOil rises on tensions after Middle East tanker attacks
RE
09:14pSingapore exports down 15.9% year-on-year in May as China shipments slip
RE
09:11pDOLLAR INDEX : holds near two-week high after strong U.S. retail data
RE
09:04pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, June 1-10，2019
PU
09:02pChina 2018 thermal power investment lowest since 2004 -association
RE
08:45pSingapore's Exports Fall in May on High Base of Comparison
DJ
08:09pPuerto Rico Board Unveils $35 Billion Bankruptcy-Exit Framework
DJ
07:47pHuawei prepares for 40%-60% fall in international smartphone shipments - Bloomberg
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : UK firms to cut investment by most in 10 years as Bre..
2HUATAI SECURITIES : HUATAI SECURITIES : Long-awaited London-Shanghai share listing project goes live
3Oil rises on tensions after Middle East tanker attacks
4TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nokia Co..
5HILLGROVE RESOURCES LIMITED : HILLGROVE RESOURCES : Correction to Appendix 3B

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About