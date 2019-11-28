Log in
China 21st Century Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

11/28/2019 | 08:43am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China 21st Century Education Group Limited

中國21世紀教育集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1598)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING

BY A CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by China 21st Century Education Group Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis to provide information of the business development of the Company for its shareholders and potential investors.

The Company was informed by its controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")), Sainange Holdings Company Limited ("Sainange Holdings"), which is wholly owned by Mr. Li Yunong, the chairman of the board of directors (the "Directors") of the Company and an executive Director, that on 28 November 2019, Sainange Holdings acquired 2,376,000 shares of the Company in the open market, for a total consideration of approximately HK$1,927,050 (the "Acquisition"). The Directors are of the view that the increase in the shareholding of the Company by Sainange Holdings demonstrates the confidence of Sainange Holdings and Mr. Li Yunong in the Company's future development and value for long-term investment.

Immediately upon completion of the Acquisition, Sainange Holdings was interested in 749,640,000 shares of the Company, representing approximately 61.42% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Based on the information available to the Company and to the best knowledge of the Directors, the Company has maintained sufficient public float in compliance with Rule 8.08 of the Listing Rules following the Acquisition and as at the date of this announcement.

The Company will pay continuous attention to the future increase in shareholding of the Company by Sainange Holdings and will make further announcement(s) in compliance with the Listing Rules as and when appropriate.

By order of the board

China 21st Century Education Group Limited

Li Yunong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, executive Directors are Mr. Li Yunong, Mr. Liu Zhanjie, Ms. Liu Hongwei, Mr. Ren Caiyin and Ms. Yang Li; and independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Guo Litian, Mr. Yao Zhijun and Mr. Wan Joseph Jason.

Disclaimer

China 21st Century Education Group Ltd. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 13:42:06 UTC
