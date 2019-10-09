Log in
China 21st Century Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE GROUP'S NUMBER OF ENROLLED STUDENTS FOR THE 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR

10/09/2019 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China 21st Century Education Group Limited

中國21世紀教育集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1598)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE GROUP'S NUMBER OF ENROLLED STUDENTS

FOR THE 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR

This announcement is made by China 21st Century Education Group Limited (the "Company", together with the subsidiaries of the Company, collectively the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that, as a result of wide recognition of the education quality and brand of the Group, the total number of enrolled students of Shijiazhuang Institute of Technology and the eight kindergartens operated by the Group ("Saintach Kindergartens") increased from 30,119 for the corresponding period last year to 33,038 for the 2019-2020 school year as of the date of this announcement, representing an increase of approximately 9.7%. The increase of the number of students was mainly due to the increase of 16.3% in the number of full-time students in the Shijiazhuang Institute of Technology. The unaudited enrolment statistics allows the shareholders of the Company and prospective investors to have a better understanding of the number of newly enrolled students in the new school term. The number of enrolled students in each school year may vary.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should note that the above announcement is made based on the Group's internal statistics and the information to the extent available to the Group as of the date of this announcement and such data or information has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors or the Company's audit committee. Differences may arise between such figures and the disclosure in subsequent results announcements, financial reports and/or other relevant corporate materials. As such, the above information is provided for investors' reference only, and does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on such numbers and are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from a professional or financial adviser.

By order of the Board

China 21st Century Education Group Limited

Li Yunong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Yunong, Mr. Liu Zhanjie, Ms. Liu Hongwei, Mr. Ren Caiyin and Ms. Yang Li; and independent non- executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Litian, Mr. Yao Zhijun and Mr. Wan Joseph Jason.

Disclaimer

China 21st Century Education Group Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 04:15:07 UTC
