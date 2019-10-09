China 21st Century Education : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT THE GROUP'S NUMBER OF ENROLLED STUDENTS FOR THE 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China 21st Century Education Group Limited

中國21世紀教育集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1598)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

THE GROUP'S NUMBER OF ENROLLED STUDENTS

FOR THE 2019-2020 SCHOOL YEAR

This announcement is made by China 21st Century Education Group Limited (the "Company", together with the subsidiaries of the Company, collectively the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company is pleased to announce that, as a result of wide recognition of the education quality and brand of the Group, the total number of enrolled students of Shijiazhuang Institute of Technology and the eight kindergartens operated by the Group ("Saintach Kindergartens") increased from 30,119 for the corresponding period last year to 33,038 for the 2019-2020 school year as of the date of this announcement, representing an increase of approximately 9.7%. The increase of the number of students was mainly due to the increase of 16.3% in the number of full-time students in the Shijiazhuang Institute of Technology. The unaudited enrolment statistics allows the shareholders of the Company and prospective investors to have a better understanding of the number of newly enrolled students in the new school term. The number of enrolled students in each school year may vary.