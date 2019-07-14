Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

China 2Q GDP Grows 6.2% On Year; Slightly Below Expectations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

BEIJING--China's gross domestic product rose 6.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace in at least 27 years, according to official data released on Monday.

The result was the slowest since the first quarter of 1992 when the earliest quarterly data was available, according to Wind. In the first quarter, China's GDP grew 6.4% from a year earlier.

The result was lower than 6.3% median forecast from a Wall Street Journal poll of 14 economists.

The Chinese economy expanded 1.7% from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis, the statistics bureau said. In the first quarter, GDP grew a revised 1.5% from the previous quarter.

Beijing lowered its annual economic growth target to a range between 6.0% and 6.5% for 2019.

-- Liyan Qi

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 0211 GMT to reflect that in the first quarter, Chinese GDP grew a revised 1.5% from the previous quarter. The original version of this article misstated that first-quarter GDP had grown 1.4% from the previous quarter in the fourth paragraph.

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
11:17pOil prices edge lower as China's GDP growth slows
RE
11:13pChina aluminium production rises to daily record in June - Reuters calculations
RE
10:38pCRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput hits record on new plants
RE
10:25pChina June Industrial Output +6.3% on Year; Market Expected +5.3%
DJ
10:25pCorrection to Chinese GDP Growth Article
DJ
10:19pChina 2Q GDP Grows 6.2% On Year; Slightly Below Expectations
DJ
08:59pSouth Korea imports no oil from Iran in June; first half imports fall 37%
RE
07/13ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Oil Giant Shell's Pivot to Electricity Could Bring Investors Less Sizzle
DJ
07/12LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/12USDA Weekly By-Product Value Hog Report - Jul 12
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says
5SOFTOMOTIVE : Study Reveals Why Engaging Employees Early in RPA Is Good for Business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About