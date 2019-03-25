|
China 33 Media : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
03/25/2019 | 08:00pm EDT
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 8087)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China 33 Media Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
68,639
|
107,546
|
Cost of sales
|
(65,743)
|
(88,672)
|
Gross profit
|
2,896
|
18,874
|
Other income
|
5
|
600
|
491
|
Other gains and losses, net
|
6
|
(6,083)
|
(7,433)
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
(5,309)
|
(13,421)
|
Administrative expenses
|
(23,999)
|
(35,888)
|
Share of results of a joint venture
|
(145)
|
(258)
|
Finance cost
|
8
|
-
|
(413)
|
Loss before taxation
|
7
|
(32,040)
|
(38,048)
|
Taxation
|
9
|
(43)
|
(133)
|
Loss for the year
|
(32,083)
|
(38,181)
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income tax
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or
|
loss:
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of
|
foreign operations
|
20,706
|
(33,009)
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year
|
(11,377)
|
(71,190)
|
Loss for the year attributable to:
|
- Owners of the Company
|
(28,867)
|
(36,034)
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
(3,216)
|
(2,147)
|
(32,083)
|
(38,181)
|
Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to:
|
Owners of the Company
|
(8,161)
|
(69,043)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(3,216)
|
(2,147)
|
(11,377)
|
(71,190)
|
RMB cents
|
RMB cents
|
Loss per share
|
11
|
Basic and diluted
|
(0.50)
|
(0.63)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
Notes
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Non-current assets
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
14,323
|
19,776
|
Interest in a joint venture
|
204
|
349
|
Prepayments and deposits
|
12
|
2,620
|
4,794
|
Prepayment for film and entertainment business
|
13
|
97,222
|
194,341
|
114,369
|
219,260
|
Current assets
|
Film rights
|
13
|
112,442
|
84,324
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
12
|
63,461
|
43,224
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
12
|
51,848
|
55,255
|
Prepayment for film and entertainment business
|
13
|
96,967
|
64,068
|
Held for trading investments
|
-
|
11,109
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
4,022
|
-
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
2,858
|
2,682
|
Restricted cash
|
47,020
|
22,734
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
30,750
|
18,473
|
409,368
|
301,869
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade payables
|
14
|
15,419
|
14,318
|
Other payables and accruals
|
14
|
75,637
|
56,446
|
Contract liabilities
|
737
|
-
|
Tax payable
|
203
|
77
|
91,996
|
70,841
|
Net current assets
|
317,372
|
231,028
|
Net assets
|
431,741
|
450,288
|
Capital and reserves
|
Share capital
|
15
|
36,721
|
36,721
|
Reserves
|
403,195
|
418,233
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
439,916
|
454,954
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(8,175)
|
(4,666)
|
Total equity
|
431,741
|
450,288
NOTES
Year ended 31 December 2018
-
1. GENERAL
China 33 Media Group Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The registered office address of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is Suite 2001, Tower 1, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong.
The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") which is different from the functional currency of the Company, Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), as the directors of the Company consider that RMB is the most appropriate presentation currency in view of the convenience of the consolidated financial statements users.
The Company is an investment holding company.
-
2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs")
New and Amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year
The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs issued by International Accounting standards Board ("IASB") for the first time in the current year:
|
IFRS 9
|
Financial Instruments
|
IFRS 15
|
Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related
|
Amendments
|
IFRIC - Int 22
|
Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration
|
Amendments to IFRS 2
|
Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment
|
Transactions
|
Amendments to IFRS 4
|
Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4
|
Insurance Contracts
|
Amendments to IAS 28
|
As part of the Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014 - 2016
|
Cycle
|
Amendments to IAS 40
|
Transfers of Investment Property
Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs and an interpretation in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.
The above new IFRSs have been applied in accordance with the relevant transition provisions in the respective standards and amendments which results in changes in accounting policies, amounts reported and/or disclosures as described below.
Impact on the consolidated financial statements
The following tables show the adjustments recognised for each individual line item. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. As a result, the sub-totals and totals disclosed cannot be recalculated from the numbers provided. The adjustments are explained in more detail by standard below.
|
Consolidated statement of
|
31 December
|
1 January
|
financial position (extract)
|
2017
|
IFRS 9
|
IFRS 15
|
2018
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
Current assets
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
43,224
|
(1,698)
|
-
|
41,526
|
Prepayments, deposits and
|
other receivables
|
55,255
|
(5,472)
|
-
|
49,783
|
Financial assets at fair value through
|
profit or loss
|
-
|
11,109
|
-
|
11,109
|
Held-for-trading investments
|
11,109
|
(11,109)
|
-
|
-
|
Current liabilities
|
Other payables and accruals
|
56,446
|
-
|
(23,962)
|
32,484
|
Contract liabilities
|
-
|
-
|
23,962
|
23,962
|
Net current assets
|
231,028
|
(7,170)
|
-
|
223,858
|
Net assets
|
450,288
|
(7,170)
|
-
|
443,118
|
Capital and reserves
|
Reserves
|
454,954
|
(6,877)
|
-
|
448,077
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(4,666)
|
(293)
|
-
|
(4,959)
|
Total equity
|
450,288
|
(7,170)
|
-
|
443,118
|
5
|
|