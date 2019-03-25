China 33 Media : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8087)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China 33 Media Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 3 68,639 107,546 Cost of sales (65,743) (88,672) Gross profit 2,896 18,874 Other income 5 600 491 Other gains and losses, net 6 (6,083) (7,433) Selling and distribution expenses (5,309) (13,421) Administrative expenses (23,999) (35,888) Share of results of a joint venture (145) (258) Finance cost 8 - (413) Loss before taxation 7 (32,040) (38,048) Taxation 9 (43) (133) Loss for the year (32,083) (38,181) Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income tax Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations 20,706 (33,009) Total comprehensive loss for the year (11,377) (71,190) Loss for the year attributable to: - Owners of the Company (28,867) (36,034) - Non-controlling interests (3,216) (2,147) (32,083) (38,181) Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company (8,161) (69,043) Non-controlling interests (3,216) (2,147) (11,377) (71,190) RMB cents RMB cents Loss per share 11 Basic and diluted (0.50) (0.63)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018 2017 Notes RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 14,323 19,776 Interest in a joint venture 204 349 Prepayments and deposits 12 2,620 4,794 Prepayment for film and entertainment business 13 97,222 194,341 114,369 219,260 Current assets Film rights 13 112,442 84,324 Trade and bills receivables 12 63,461 43,224 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 12 51,848 55,255 Prepayment for film and entertainment business 13 96,967 64,068 Held for trading investments - 11,109 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 4,022 - Pledged bank deposits 2,858 2,682 Restricted cash 47,020 22,734 Cash and cash equivalents 30,750 18,473 409,368 301,869 Current liabilities Trade payables 14 15,419 14,318 Other payables and accruals 14 75,637 56,446 Contract liabilities 737 - Tax payable 203 77 91,996 70,841 Net current assets 317,372 231,028 Net assets 431,741 450,288 Capital and reserves Share capital 15 36,721 36,721 Reserves 403,195 418,233 Equity attributable to owners of the Company 439,916 454,954 Non-controlling interests (8,175) (4,666) Total equity 431,741 450,288

NOTES

Year ended 31 December 2018

1. GENERAL China 33 Media Group Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The registered office address of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is Suite 2001, Tower 1, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong. The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") which is different from the functional currency of the Company, Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), as the directors of the Company consider that RMB is the most appropriate presentation currency in view of the convenience of the consolidated financial statements users. The Company is an investment holding company.

2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs") New and Amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs issued by International Accounting standards Board ("IASB") for the first time in the current year: IFRS 9 Financial Instruments IFRS 15 Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related Amendments IFRIC - Int 22 Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration Amendments to IFRS 2 Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment Transactions Amendments to IFRS 4 Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4 Insurance Contracts Amendments to IAS 28 As part of the Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014 - 2016 Cycle Amendments to IAS 40 Transfers of Investment Property Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs and an interpretation in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

The above new IFRSs have been applied in accordance with the relevant transition provisions in the respective standards and amendments which results in changes in accounting policies, amounts reported and/or disclosures as described below.

Impact on the consolidated financial statements

The following tables show the adjustments recognised for each individual line item. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. As a result, the sub-totals and totals disclosed cannot be recalculated from the numbers provided. The adjustments are explained in more detail by standard below.