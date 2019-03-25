China 33 Media : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Log in
0
03/25/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8087)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GEM OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED (THE "STOCK EXCHANGE")

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China 33 Media Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Year"), together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Revenue

3

68,639

107,546

Cost of sales

(65,743)

(88,672)

Gross profit

2,896

18,874

Other income

5

600

491

Other gains and losses, net

6

(6,083)

(7,433)

Selling and distribution expenses

(5,309)

(13,421)

Administrative expenses

(23,999)

(35,888)

Share of results of a joint venture

(145)

(258)

Finance cost

8

-

(413)

Loss before taxation

7

(32,040)

(38,048)

Taxation

9

(43)

(133)

Loss for the year

(32,083)

(38,181)

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of income tax

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or

loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

foreign operations

20,706

(33,009)

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(11,377)

(71,190)

Loss for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

(28,867)

(36,034)

- Non-controlling interests

(3,216)

(2,147)

(32,083)

(38,181)

Total comprehensive loss for the year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

(8,161)

(69,043)

Non-controlling interests

(3,216)

(2,147)

(11,377)

(71,190)

RMB cents

RMB cents

Loss per share

11

Basic and diluted

(0.50)

(0.63)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION At 31 December 2018

2018

2017

Notes

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

14,323

19,776

Interest in a joint venture

204

349

Prepayments and deposits

12

2,620

4,794

Prepayment for film and entertainment business

13

97,222

194,341

114,369

219,260

Current assets

Film rights

13

112,442

84,324

Trade and bills receivables

12

63,461

43,224

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

12

51,848

55,255

Prepayment for film and entertainment business

13

96,967

64,068

Held for trading investments

-

11,109

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4,022

-

Pledged bank deposits

2,858

2,682

Restricted cash

47,020

22,734

Cash and cash equivalents

30,750

18,473

409,368

301,869

Current liabilities

Trade payables

14

15,419

14,318

Other payables and accruals

14

75,637

56,446

Contract liabilities

737

-

Tax payable

203

77

91,996

70,841

Net current assets

317,372

231,028

Net assets

431,741

450,288

Capital and reserves

Share capital

15

36,721

36,721

Reserves

403,195

418,233

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

439,916

454,954

Non-controlling interests

(8,175)

(4,666)

Total equity

431,741

450,288

NOTES

Year ended 31 December 2018

  • 1. GENERAL

    China 33 Media Group Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Chapter 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands and its shares are listed on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). The registered office address of the Company is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, PO Box 2681, Grand Cayman, KY1-1111, Cayman Islands and the principal place of business of the Company is Suite 2001, Tower 1, China Hong Kong City, 33 Canton Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

    The consolidated financial statements are presented in Renminbi ("RMB") which is different from the functional currency of the Company, Hong Kong dollars ("HK$"), as the directors of the Company consider that RMB is the most appropriate presentation currency in view of the convenience of the consolidated financial statements users.

    The Company is an investment holding company.

  • 2. APPLICATION OF NEW AND AMENDMENTS TO INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS ("IFRSs")

    New and Amendments to IFRSs that are mandatorily effective for the current year

    The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") has applied the following new and amendments to IFRSs issued by International Accounting standards Board ("IASB") for the first time in the current year:

    IFRS 9

    Financial Instruments

    IFRS 15

    Revenue from Contracts with Customers and the related

    Amendments

    IFRIC - Int 22

    Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance Consideration

    Amendments to IFRS 2

    Classification and Measurement of Share-based Payment

    Transactions

    Amendments to IFRS 4

    Applying IFRS 9 Financial Instruments with IFRS 4

    Insurance Contracts

    Amendments to IAS 28

    As part of the Annual Improvements to IFRSs 2014 - 2016

    Cycle

    Amendments to IAS 40

    Transfers of Investment Property

    Except as described below, the application of the new and amendments to IFRSs and an interpretation in the current year has had no material impact on the Group's financial performance and positions for the current and prior years and/or on the disclosures set out in these consolidated financial statements.

The above new IFRSs have been applied in accordance with the relevant transition provisions in the respective standards and amendments which results in changes in accounting policies, amounts reported and/or disclosures as described below.

Impact on the consolidated financial statements

The following tables show the adjustments recognised for each individual line item. Line items that were not affected by the changes have not been included. As a result, the sub-totals and totals disclosed cannot be recalculated from the numbers provided. The adjustments are explained in more detail by standard below.

Consolidated statement of

31 December

1 January

financial position (extract)

2017

IFRS 9

IFRS 15

2018

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

Current assets

Trade and bills receivables

43,224

(1,698)

-

41,526

Prepayments, deposits and

other receivables

55,255

(5,472)

-

49,783

Financial assets at fair value through

profit or loss

-

11,109

-

11,109

Held-for-trading investments

11,109

(11,109)

-

-

Current liabilities

Other payables and accruals

56,446

-

(23,962)

32,484

Contract liabilities

-

-

23,962

23,962

Net current assets

231,028

(7,170)

-

223,858

Net assets

450,288

(7,170)

-

443,118

Capital and reserves

Reserves

454,954

(6,877)

-

448,077

Non-controlling interests

(4,666)

(293)

-

(4,959)

Total equity

450,288

(7,170)

-

443,118

5

Disclaimer

China 33 Media Group Limited published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 23:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
