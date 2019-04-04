Log in
China 33 Media : Circulars - General Mandates to Issue and Repurchase Shares, Proposed Re-election of Directors, Proposed Refreshment of Scheme Mandate Limit under the Share Option Scheme, and Notice of Annual General Meeting

04/04/2019 | 05:42am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional advisers.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China 33 Media Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker or licensed securities dealer or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or the transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8087)

GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES,

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS,

PROPOSED REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT

UNDER THE SHARE OPTION SCHEME,

AND

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the Annual General Meeting to be held at Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong (Jasmine Room 3/F), 308 Des Voeux Road West, Hong Kong at 10:30 a.m. on 17 May 2019 is set out on pages 15 to 20 of this circular.

Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time of the Annual General Meeting (i.e. by 10:30 a.m. on 15 May 2019) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so wish.

All times and dates specified herein refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.

This circular will remain on the ''Latest Company Announcements'' page of the GEM website at www.hkgem.com for at least seven days from the date of its posting and the Company's website at www.china33media.com.

4 April 2019

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE GEM OF

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

GEM has been positioned as a market designed to accommodate small and mid-sized companies to which a higher investment risk may be attached than other companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Prospective investors should be aware of the potential risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after due and careful consideration.

Given that the companies listed on GEM are generally small and mid-sized companies, there is a risk that securities traded on GEM may be more susceptible to high market volatility than securities traded on the Main Board and no assurance is given that there will be a liquid market in the securities traded on GEM.

- i -

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . . .

. . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

Introduction

. . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Grant of General Mandate, Repurchase Mandate and Extension Mandate . . . . . . . . . . .

4

Proposed re-election of Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Refreshment of Scheme Mandate Limit Under the Share Option Scheme . . . . . . . . . . .

5

Actions to be taken . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Voting at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

7

Responsibility statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Recommendations . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Miscellaneous .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix I

-

Explanatory statement on the Repurchase Mandate . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Appendix II

-

Details of the Directors proposed to be re-elected

at the Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

13

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

15

- ii -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''Annual General Meeting''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be

convened and held at Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong

(Jasmine Room 3/F), 308 Des Voeux Road West, Hong

Kong on 17 May 2019, the notice of which is set out on

pages 15 to 20 of this circular, and any adjournment

thereof

''Articles of Association''

the articles of association of the Company, as amended

from time to time

''Board''

the board of Directors

''close associates''

has the same meaning as defined under the GEM Listing

Rules

''Companies Law''

the Companies Law, Cap 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as

consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands

''Company''

China 33 Media Group Limited, a company incorporated

under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability

and the Shares of which are listed on GEM

''Director(s)''

director(s) of the Company

''Extension Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors to the effect that any Shares

repurchased under the Repurchase Mandate will be added

to the total number of Shares which may be allotted and

issued under the General Mandate

''GEM''

the GEM of the Stock Exchange

''GEM Listing Rules''

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on GEM

''General Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the

Company to allot, issue or otherwise deal with new Shares

up to a maximum of 20% of the total number of issued

Shares as at the date of passing the relevant resolution at

the Annual General Meeting

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Group''

the Company and its subsidiaries

''Hong Kong''

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

''Latest Practicable Date''

1 April 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the

printing of this circular for ascertaining certain information

herein

''Repurchase Mandate''

a general and unconditional mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors to exercise the power of the

Company to repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10%

of the total number of issued Shares as at the date of

passing the relevant resolution at the Annual General

Meeting

''Scheme Mandate Limit''

the maximum number of Shares which may be issued upon

the exercise of all options granted/to be granted under the

Share Option Scheme, being 10% of the issued share

capital of the Company as at the date of approval of the

adoption of the Share Option Scheme and thereafter, if

refreshed, shall not exceed 10% of the Shares in issue as at

the date of approval of the refreshed limit by the

Shareholders

''SFO''

the Securities and Futures Ordinance, Chapter 571 of the

Laws of Hong Kong

''Share(s)''

ordinary share(s) of US$0.001 each in the share capital of

the Company

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of Share(s)

''Share Option Scheme''

the share option scheme adopted by the Company on

17 December 2010

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Takeovers Code''

The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

''HK$''

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

''US$''

United States dollars, the lawful currency of the United

States of America

''%''

per cent.

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China 33 Media Group Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 09:41:08 UTC
