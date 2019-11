BEIJING--China's current account surplus in the third quarter narrowed to $54.9 billion, due to bigger deficit from service trade, according to official data released Friday.

Current account surplus in the second quarter was $57 billion.

China's capital and financial account deficit in the July-September period was $7.5 billion, slightly higher than the $7.1 billion recorded in the second quarter, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said.

