China Agroforestry Low Carbon : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

ON THE ANNUAL REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the annual report of China Agroforestry Low-Carbon Holdings Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 (the ''2018 Annual Report'') published on 26 April 2019. Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used here in shall bear the same meanings as defined in the 2018 Annual Report.

The Board would like to further supplement the following additional information to the 2018 Annual Report:

1. USE OF PROCEEDS FROM THE RIGHT ISSUE

As disclosed on page 10 of the 2018 Annual Report, the net proceeds from the Rights Issue of (i) approximately HK$131.9 million were applied for the acquisition of entire equity interest in Today Bridge (which held Wantai Forest through its wholly-owned subsidiaries); and (ii) approximately HK$134.8 million were applied for the settlement of promissory notes.