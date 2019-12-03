China Agrotech : Change in Use of Proceeds

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DA YU FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

大禹金融控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1073)

CHANGE IN USE OF PROCEEDS

Reference is made to the public offer prospectus of Da Yu Financial Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 28th June, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Prospectus.

As disclosed in the Prospectus, the Company intended to utilise the net proceeds of approximately HK$123.2 million from the Public Offer as follows:

approximately HK$68.0 million for the settlement of the Acquisition Consideration; approximately HK$46.0 million for the repayment of the Cash Advance; approximately HK$4.3 million for settlement of professional fees relating to the Resumption; and approximately HK$4.9 million for general working capital of the Enlarged Group.

As at the date of this announcement, the intended usage of net proceeds from the Public Offer (i) to (iii) above had been utilized as planned.

The legal actions brought against the Company by its previous substantial shareholder, Perfect Gate Holdings Limited, as announced before and subsequent to the publication of the Prospectus, required the Company to appoint legal counsels both in Hong Kong and Cayman Islands to defend them in order to resume trading of shares of the Company on 26th July 2019.

The legal costs finally agreed with the legal advisers were in excess of those budgeted for in the Prospectus. As such the HK$4.9 million earmarked for working capital in respect of (iv) above is to be reallocated wholly for settlement of additional professional fees relating to the Resumption.

