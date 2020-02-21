Log in
China Aluminum Cans : ANNOUNCEMENT - CONNECTED TRANSACTION - TERMINATION OF THE DEED OF AMENDMENT

02/21/2020 | 05:27am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ALUMINUM CANS HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 鋁 罐 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6898)

ANNOUNCEMENT

CONNECTED TRANSACTION -

TERMINATION OF THE DEED OF AMENDMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 February 2020 (the "Announcement"). Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 21 February 2020, the Company and Mr. Lin entered into a deed of termination to terminate the Deed of Amendment as the parties would like to have additional time to re-negotiate the terms of the Deed of Amendment given the current market condition. Such termination provides that no party to the Deed of Amendment will have any claim against any other party in respect of any matter arising out of or in connection with the entering into of, or termination of the Deed of Amendment.

The Company shall make an announcement and comply with the Listing Rules if and when an agreement is reached among the parties.

By order of the Board

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited

Lin Wan Tsang

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Lin Wan Tsang and Mr. Dong Jiangxiong; the non-executive Director is Mr. Kwok Tak Wang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Lin Tat Pang, Ms. Guo Yang, Mr. Chung Yi To and Mr. Yip Wai Man Raymond.

Disclaimer

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:26:03 UTC
