China Aluminum Cans : ANNOUNCEMENT - CONNECTED TRANSACTION - TERMINATION OF THE DEED OF AMENDMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of China Aluminum Cans Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 20 February 2020 (the "Announcement"). Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 21 February 2020, the Company and Mr. Lin entered into a deed of termination to terminate the Deed of Amendment as the parties would like to have additional time to re-negotiate the terms of the Deed of Amendment given the current market condition. Such termination provides that no party to the Deed of Amendment will have any claim against any other party in respect of any matter arising out of or in connection with the entering into of, or termination of the Deed of Amendment.

The Company shall make an announcement and comply with the Listing Rules if and when an agreement is reached among the parties.

