Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Annual Economic Growth Rate Is Slowest Since 1990

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 09:45pm EST

By Lingling Wei

BEIJING-- China's economic expansion languished to its slowest pace in nearly three decades last year, as a bruising trade fight with the U.S. exacerbated weakness in the world's second-largest economy.

The 6.6% growth rate for 2018 reported Monday is the slowest annual pace that China has recorded since 1990. The economic downturn, which has been sharper than Beijing expected, deepened in the final months of 2018, with fourth quarter growth rising 6.4% from a year earlier.

Adding to the gloom was the trade conflict with Washington. The uncertain outlook for Chinese exporters caused companies to delay investing and hiring and in some cases even to resort to layoffs--a practice that is often discouraged by China's stability-obsessed Communist Party rulers. The official jobless rate ticked up to 4.9% last month from 4.8% in November.

In the southern technology and export-manufacturing center of Shenzhen, for instance, many private makers of electronics, textiles and auto parts furloughed workers more than two months before the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins in February, according to business owners and local officials. The neighboring city of Guangzhou saw growth slump to 6.5% last year--well short of the 7.5% annual target set by the city government--as trade tensions hit the city's manufacturing sector hard.

Some economists and investors have said China's economy is far more anemic than the government's 6.6% rate of expansion for 2018. They note the government's move on Friday, just ahead of Monday's data release, to cut the 2017 growth rate to 6.8% from 6.9%, which they said provides a slightly lower base, giving a slight boost to the fresh 2018 data.

"The economy faces downward pressure," said Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statics, at a news conference Monday. In particular, Mr. Ning pointed to "complicated and severe external environment."

Write to Lingling Wei at lingling.wei@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:19pAVA AGRI FOOD & VETERINARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPOR : Recall of “Da Ji Da Li” Peanut Puff
PU
10:18pChina's December property investment slows in sign of fatigue for key GDP driver
RE
10:18pChina's 2018 oil refinery output, December gas production hit records
RE
10:15pOil firms as China's slowdown not as steep as some expected
RE
10:13pToyota, Panasonic setting up EV battery JV amid rising China competition
RE
10:11pOil firms as China's slowdown not as steep as some expected
RE
09:54pChina's economy cools in fourth quarter, 2018 growth at 28-year low
RE
09:53pChina 2018 Housing Sales Up 14.7% on Year
DJ
09:45pChina's economy cools in fourth quarter, 2018 growth hits 28-year low
RE
09:45pChina Annual Economic Growth Rate Is Slowest Since 1990
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : denies media report on accord to extract lithium
2Oil dips as China's economy slows. but OPEC-led cuts support
3Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
4GUDOU : Announcements and Notices - Disposal of Shares by Controlling Shareholder and Directors
5BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 22

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.