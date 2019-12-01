Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Aoyuan Property : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR NOVEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 07:13pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3883)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR NOVEMBER 2019

This announcement is voluntarily made pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Aoyuan Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that, in November 2019, the Group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB12.65 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 99%. The Group's accumulated unaudited contracted sales for January to November 2019 were approximately RMB101.27 billion in total, representing an increase of 37% over the corresponding period of 2018.

The above-mentioned unaudited figures are based on the summary of internal information of the Company, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or interim basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such sales information. As such, the above figures are provided for reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

By order of the Board

China Aoyuan Group Limited

Guo Zi Wen

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Guo Zi Wen, Mr. Guo Zi Ning, Mr. Ma Jun and Mr. Chan Ka Yeung Jacky; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui King Fai, Mr. Cheung Kwok Keung and Mr. Hu Jiang.

Disclaimer

China Aoyuan Property Group Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 00:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited by CITIC Pacific Limited by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance and (2) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Notice of Court Meeting
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Form of Proxy for the General Meeting to be held on 19 December 2019
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Notice of General Meeting
PU
07:33pDAH CHONG HONG : Form of Proxy for the Court Meeting to be held on 19 December 2019
PU
07:31pBEST CYBER MONDAY WEB HOSTING DEALS (2019) : HostGator, Bluehost, WP Engine, Liquid Web & SiteGround Deals Rated by Deal Tomato
BU
07:31pGlobal Printing Toners Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AstroNova Inc. and Canon Inc. | Technavio
BU
07:28pJOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited by CITIC Pacific Limited by way of a Scheme of Arrangement under Section 673 of the Companies Ordinance (2) Proposed Withdrawal of Listing of Dah Chong Hong Holdings Limited and (3) Despatch of the Scheme Document
PU
07:26pDelivery platforms boost restaurant profits in Europe - Uber Eats survey
RE
07:21pLULULEMON CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Lululemon Yoga & Athletic Clothing Sales Reviewed by Consumer Articles
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIGENE : Energy From Waste
2HERE'S THE BEST DEWALT POWER TOOLS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Drill, Saw & Air Compressor Savings Researched ..
3LATEST BOOST MOBILE CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019): Best Galaxy, iPhone, LG & More Android Smartphone Deals Rate..
4DAH CHONG HONG HOLDINGS LIMITED : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : (1) Proposal for the Privatisation of Dah Chong Hong Ho..
5SONOS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Sonos Beam, One, Playbar, Play:1 & Play:5 Speaker & Soundbar Savings Researc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group