China Aoyuan Property : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UNAUDITED PROPERTY CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR JANUARY 2020

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UNAUDITED PROPERTY CONTRACTED SALES PERFORMANCE FOR

JANUARY 2020

This announcement is voluntarily made pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Aoyuan Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that, in January 2020, the Group achieved unaudited property contracted sales of approximately RMB5.06 billion, representing a year-on-year decrease of 9.7%.

The above-mentioned unaudited figures are based on the summary of internal information of the Company, which may differ from figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or interim basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such sales information. As such, the above figures are provided for reference only.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise due care when dealing in the shares of the Company. When in doubt, investors are advised to seek professional advice from professional or financial advisers.

China Aoyuan Group Limited

Hong Kong, 6 February 2020